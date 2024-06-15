Euro 2024: Italy opens title defense against Albania in Group B

Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Italy is back at a major tournament after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. That was the second straight World Cup that the Azzurri missed, though they won Euro 2020 in between.

— Italy first played at Borussia Dortmund’s stadium in 2006 — and it was a classic game in the World Cup. A semifinal match against Germany went to extra time at 0-0 before goals by Fabio Grosso and Alessandro Del Piero sealed a 2-0 win.

— Albania is playing in the Euros for the second time. The first occasion was in 2016 and the team failed to get out of its group.

Team news

— Attacking midfielder Davide Frattesi should be available for Italy after returning to training following a minor groin injury. Nicolò Barella and Nicolò Fagioli have both been training separately this week as they recover from muscle issues. Barella is a sure starter if fit, and coach Luciano Spalletti said Friday that the midfielder should be ready.