Krabi Airport in demand as airlines seek slots for winter schedule

Krabi Airport is becoming increasingly sought after. The Department of Airports has revealed that numerous foreign airlines have requested slots to operate flights to and from Krabi International Airport for the upcoming 2024/2025 winter schedule (from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025).
Narong Arunpakmongkol, director of the Airport Business Promotion Division, along with airport slot allocation officers, attended the 154th IATA (International Air Transport Association) Slot Conference in Bogota, Colombia, from June 11 to 13, to allocate slots for the winter schedule.
The purpose of the IATA Slot Conference is to bring together airports and airlines to discuss flight schedules, allocate or adjust slots for flights to and from airports.
During the conference, nine airlines scheduled meetings with the delegation from the Department of Airports to request slot allocations or adjustments for Krabi International Airport. They aimed to align their network and rotation plans and inquired about the airport's capacity and development potential to accommodate more flights.
Additionally, the delegation from the Department of Airports presented information on Surat Thani International Airport and other airports under the department's jurisdiction for airlines to consider in their future flight plans.
Airlines requesting slot adjustments:
Flydubai (United Arab Emirates): Route Dubai-Krabi and return
Scoot Tigerair (Singapore): Route Singapore-Krabi and return
LOT Polish Airlines (Poland): Route Warsaw-Krabi and return
TUI Fly (Sweden): Route Stockholm-Krabi and return
Jetstar Asia Airways (Singapore): Route Singapore-Krabi and return
Thai AirAsia: Route Chiang Mai-Krabi and return
Bangkok Airways: Route Chiang Mai-Krabi-Bangkok
Airlines seeking information for future flight plans:
Eastar Jet (South Korea): Inquired about Krabi International Airport's capacity
Spring Airlines (China): Inquired about Krabi International Airport, Surat Thani Airport, and Udon Thani Airport
Airlines requesting slots for Krabi International Airport for the winter schedule 2024/2025:
International scheduled flights (six airlines):
AirAsia Berhad: Route Kuala Lumpur-Krabi and return (21 flights per week)
Flydubai: Route Dubai-Krabi and return (14 flights per week)
Scoot Tigerair: Route Singapore-Krabi and return (10 flights per week)
Jetstar Asia Airways: Route Singapore-Krabi and return (6 flights per week)
Shanghai Airlines: Route Shanghai-Krabi and return (6-7 flights per week)
China Eastern Airlines: Route Urumqi-Hefei-Krabi and return (7 flights per week)
International charter flights (three airlines):
TUI Fly: Route Stockholm-Krabi and return (23 flights), Route Copenhagen-Krabi and return (15 flights), Route Helsinki-Krabi and return (14 flights)
LOT Polish Airlines: Route Prague-Krabi and return (22 flights), Route Warsaw-Krabi and return (14 flights)
Neos Airlines: Route Prague-Krabi and return (12 flights)