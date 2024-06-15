Krabi Airport in demand as airlines seek slots for winter schedule

The purpose of the IATA Slot Conference is to bring together airports and airlines to discuss flight schedules, allocate or adjust slots for flights to and from airports.

During the conference, nine airlines scheduled meetings with the delegation from the Department of Airports to request slot allocations or adjustments for Krabi International Airport. They aimed to align their network and rotation plans and inquired about the airport's capacity and development potential to accommodate more flights.

Additionally, the delegation from the Department of Airports presented information on Surat Thani International Airport and other airports under the department's jurisdiction for airlines to consider in their future flight plans.