Maris holds his first press conference as foreign minister

Maris Sangiampongsa on Friday held his first press conference as foreign minister with both Thai and international media during a “Meet the Press #1” event at the Vites Samosorn Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event aimed at outlining the foreign-policy direction entrusted to him by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, focusing on three main dimensions.

Dimension 1: Restoring Thailand’s image and urgently rebuilding confidence

Because of past political conflicts, Thailand has missed numerous opportunities and needs to restore its image and regain attention from both regional and global communities.

The goal is to re-establish Thailand's role in regional and global contexts by promoting business cooperation, trade, investment and tourism, which will significantly impact the economy.

“The prime minister emphasises not only economic relations but also business engagement between Thailand and friendly nations,” Maris said. “The current government’s most critical policy is to communicate to the global community that Thailand has returned to democracy and is now open to business.

“There has never been a better time to do business with Thailand because of our pro-business government.”