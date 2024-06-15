Female hospital intern uses Muay Thai skills to fight off assault

It can be a good idea to learn Muay Thai, especially for women. This is evident from the experience of one young Thai woman.

A Facebook user who goes by the pseudonym "B" and is an intern at a hospital shared a harrowing story that has garnered significant attention online. She was attacked by a male-nurse assistant who tried to assault her by grabbing her neck and attempting to molest her in the hospital. She also shared a video of the incident.

The 31-second video shows how she managed to escape the terrifying moment using her Muay Thai skills.

The incident occurred during a shift change, around midnight.

Before the incident, she had gone to order food at a restaurant near the hospital. The perpetrator was sitting in the same restaurant, consuming alcohol. He offered to deliver her food to her, claiming that he was also about to start his shift and would be heading to the building where Miss B was working.