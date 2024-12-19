Chevron hands over "wellhead platform topside" to CPOC for reuse in the Thailand-Malaysia Joint Development Area (JDA)

Recently, Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd., along with its joint venture partner Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. (MOECO), handed over a wellhead platform topside (WHP Topside) and equipment to Carigali – PTTEPI Operating Company Sdn. Bhd. (CPOC), an operator in the Thailand-Malaysia Joint Development Area (JDA). The WHP Topside will be reused in petroleum production within the JDA. The event was witnessed by senior officials from the Department of Mineral Fuels, Ministry of Energy.

The transferred WHP Topside, intended for use in the expanding operations of the JDA, has been approved by the Department of Mineral Fuels, Ministry of Energy, and relevant government agencies. Chevron, MOECO, and CPOC signed the sale agreement on July 31, 2024. This asset transfer will help reduce the import of materials and equipment used in petroleum operations and decrease steel waste from decommissioning by 576 tons, which translates to a reduction of 690 tons of CO2 emissions. This reuse technique maximizes the value of available resources, ensures safety, and lowers environmental impact.

In 2017, Chevron pioneered the "WHP Topside Reuse" technique, the first-of-its-kind in the Gulf of Thailand, which received approval from relevant government agencies. To date, Chevron has successfully reused 12 WHP Topsides, reducing carbon emissions by up to 10,000 tons – equivalent to the carbon sequestered by 165,351 seedlings grown over a decade.