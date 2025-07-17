Princ Group Invites Public to Prioritise Health at Nationwide Fairs

THURSDAY, JULY 17, 2025

Phitsanuvej Hospital Phitsanulok leads the charge, offering significant savings on health check-ups and essential vaccines, alongside expert health talks and family-friendly activities.

  • The Princ Group is launching the "Princ Group Fair," a series of health-focused events at 15 of its hospitals across Thailand throughout July 2025.
  • These fairs will provide substantial mid-year promotions on medical services, including health check-up packages, vaccines, and specialized treatments with discounts of up to 60%.
  • The campaign begins in Phitsanulok from 18th to 20th July 2025, featuring expert health talks and activities, with other network hospitals hosting events on various dates nationwide.

 

Health-conscious individuals across Thailand are set to benefit as the Princ Group of Hospitals rolls out its extensive Princ Group Fair, a series of health-focused events designed to make quality healthcare more accessible. 

 

The campaign kicks off in Phitsanulok with Phitsanuvej Hospital Phitsanulok hosting a major fair from 18th to 20th July 2025.

 

This nationwide initiative sees 15 hospitals within the Princ network offering substantial mid-year promotions on a range of medical services. 

 

These include comprehensive health check-up packages, influenza vaccines, other vital immunisations, and specialised medical treatments, all curated to provide exceptional value.

 

Attendees can expect impressive savings, with health promotions boasting up to 60% off.

 

Highlights include:

  • Gastrointestinal endoscopy with discounts of up to 7,000 baht.
  • Weight loss pen packages (three pens) for just 9,990 baht.
  • Fixed-price surgery for conditions like trigger finger, carpal tunnel syndrome, and De Quervain's tenosynovitis at 10,000 baht.
  • Special prices on child and adult vaccines exclusively for event visitors.
  • A 15-item health check-up package for a mere 990 baht.
  • A precocious puberty screening package at 9,100 baht.

 

As an added incentive, every visitor will receive an immediate souvenir and discount coupons worth up to 500 baht simply by attending.
 

 

Expert Insights and Engaging Activities

Beyond the compelling offers, the fair in Phitsanulok will feature an insightful Health Talk titled “Lung Cancer Can Be Treated... But Prevention Is Better.”

 

This session will be led by Dr Nitcha Luangdansakul, a highly regarded pulmonologist and critical care respiratory physician, who will share in-depth knowledge and address audience questions. 

 

Adding a touch of local glamour, Noey - Sirin Jaidoung, Miss Universe Phitsanulok 2025, will join as a special guest to discuss health matters on Sunday, 20th July 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM, at the 9th-floor conference room of Phitsanuvej Hospital.

 

The event also promises engaging activities and prize opportunities throughout July, including the "Super Cool Social Play."

 

Participants can enter by simply taking a photo at the umbrella street installation, adhering to the themes "We're here this rainy season... What about you?" and "We're here this rainy season Music Challenge," and posting it on social media.
 

 

Nationwide Reach

For those unable to attend the Phitsanulok event, the Princ Group Fair campaign extends across the country throughout July 2025, with events at various network hospitals:

  • 17th - 19th July: Princ Suvarnabhumi Hospital
  • 19th July: Princ Paknampo Hospital
  • 23rd - 25th July: Phitsanuvej Uttaradit Hospital
  • 24th - 25th July: Princ Ubon Ratchathani Hospital
  • 25th July: Princ Mukdahan Hospital
  • 25th - 27th July: Princ Sakon Nakhon Hospital
  • 28th July: Princ Uthai Thani Hospital
  • 31st July: Princ Sisaket Hospital

 

Investing in good health is truly the most valuable investment. Princ Group encourages everyone to join these events and take a proactive step towards a healthier future.

 

For more details and the full activity schedule, please visit www.hugsook.com or contact a PRINC Group hospital near you. Stay updated by following the PRINC Group Facebook Page and calling the Health Hotline on 1208.

 

