Princ Group Invites Public to Prioritise Health at Nationwide Fairs

Health-conscious individuals across Thailand are set to benefit as the Princ Group of Hospitals rolls out its extensive Princ Group Fair, a series of health-focused events designed to make quality healthcare more accessible.
The campaign kicks off in Phitsanulok with Phitsanuvej Hospital Phitsanulok hosting a major fair from 18th to 20th July 2025.
This nationwide initiative sees 15 hospitals within the Princ network offering substantial mid-year promotions on a range of medical services.
These include comprehensive health check-up packages, influenza vaccines, other vital immunisations, and specialised medical treatments, all curated to provide exceptional value.
Attendees can expect impressive savings, with health promotions boasting up to 60% off.
Highlights include:
As an added incentive, every visitor will receive an immediate souvenir and discount coupons worth up to 500 baht simply by attending.
Expert Insights and Engaging Activities
Beyond the compelling offers, the fair in Phitsanulok will feature an insightful Health Talk titled “Lung Cancer Can Be Treated... But Prevention Is Better.”
This session will be led by Dr Nitcha Luangdansakul, a highly regarded pulmonologist and critical care respiratory physician, who will share in-depth knowledge and address audience questions.
Adding a touch of local glamour, Noey - Sirin Jaidoung, Miss Universe Phitsanulok 2025, will join as a special guest to discuss health matters on Sunday, 20th July 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM, at the 9th-floor conference room of Phitsanuvej Hospital.
The event also promises engaging activities and prize opportunities throughout July, including the "Super Cool Social Play."
Participants can enter by simply taking a photo at the umbrella street installation, adhering to the themes "We're here this rainy season... What about you?" and "We're here this rainy season Music Challenge," and posting it on social media.
Nationwide Reach
For those unable to attend the Phitsanulok event, the Princ Group Fair campaign extends across the country throughout July 2025, with events at various network hospitals:
Investing in good health is truly the most valuable investment. Princ Group encourages everyone to join these events and take a proactive step towards a healthier future.
For more details and the full activity schedule, please visit www.hugsook.com or contact a PRINC Group hospital near you. Stay updated by following the PRINC Group Facebook Page and calling the Health Hotline on 1208.