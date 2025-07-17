Princ Group Invites Public to Prioritise Health at Nationwide Fairs

Health-conscious individuals across Thailand are set to benefit as the Princ Group of Hospitals rolls out its extensive Princ Group Fair, a series of health-focused events designed to make quality healthcare more accessible.

The campaign kicks off in Phitsanulok with Phitsanuvej Hospital Phitsanulok hosting a major fair from 18th to 20th July 2025.

This nationwide initiative sees 15 hospitals within the Princ network offering substantial mid-year promotions on a range of medical services.

These include comprehensive health check-up packages, influenza vaccines, other vital immunisations, and specialised medical treatments, all curated to provide exceptional value.

Attendees can expect impressive savings, with health promotions boasting up to 60% off.

Highlights include:

Gastrointestinal endoscopy with discounts of up to 7,000 baht.

Weight loss pen packages (three pens) for just 9,990 baht.

Fixed-price surgery for conditions like trigger finger, carpal tunnel syndrome, and De Quervain's tenosynovitis at 10,000 baht.

Special prices on child and adult vaccines exclusively for event visitors.

A 15-item health check-up package for a mere 990 baht.

A precocious puberty screening package at 9,100 baht.

As an added incentive, every visitor will receive an immediate souvenir and discount coupons worth up to 500 baht simply by attending.

