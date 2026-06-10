Rockefeller Foundation Awards JUTI Grant to Deliver Bangkok Climate Action Week

“The Bangkok Climate Action Week is opportunity to build momentum behind the solutions, people, and organizations helping improve life for vulnerable people in Southeast Asia,” said Deepali Khanna, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia at The Rockefeller Foundation. “By supporting BKKCAW, The Rockefeller Foundation is helping JUTI bring together governments, communities, researchers, philanthropies, and businesses around shared opportunities and shared challenges. BKKCAW brings diverse voices together to strengthen regional cooperation and turn local ideas into practical action that improves people’s lives, strengthens resilience, and supports a healthier planet.”

The grant will contribute to improving the well-being of people and planet in Southeast Asia by strengthening locally led climate action ecosystems, deepening collaboration among diverse stakeholders, and improving follow-through on initiatives emerging from BKKCAW. It will also help shift public and policy narratives by increasing the visibility of climate and development approaches that are relevant to Southeast Asia and more clearly linking climate action with jobs, resilience, and inclusive growth. At the regional level, a key outcome will be stronger cross-border learning, deeper cooperation among Asian climate actors, and wider South–South exchange on practical climate solutions, alongside improved policy alignment and stronger access to community insight, resources, technical expertise, and implementation support.