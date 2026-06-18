EVA Air Receives International Recognition for Flight Safety

TAIPEI, TAIWAN– AirlineRatings.com, a globally recognized aviation safety and product rating agency, awarded EVA Air its highest safety distinction, the Seven Star PLUS Safety Rating. This certification was introduced in 2025, and this latest recognition once again affirms EVA Air’s excellence and professionalism in flight safety management, earning global acknowledgment.

“What sets EVA Air apart as a Seven Star PLUS carrier is the precision of its onboard safety culture,” said AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Petersen. “Our auditor recorded the best pre-departure checks we have seen to date, carried out with a discipline and consistency that reflects an exceptional operation. EVA Air's performance was outstanding across every sector, and this rating recognises a team that refuses to settle for anything less than the highest standard.”

“Safety is our most important and non-negotiable core value,” said EVA Air President Clay Sun. “When this principle becomes part of every employee’s mindset, our team works tirelessly to deliver the highest level of safety for every passenger who chooses EVA Air. Receiving the AirlineRatings Seven Star Plus Safety Rating, after consistently maintaining a Seven Star Safety Rating since 2014, is not only a recognition of our team’s professionalism and dedication, but also a reminder of the responsibility we carry. We will continue to give 100 percent of our effort to repay the trust and confidence of every passenger traveling with EVA Air.”