1981 Soul & Sold Opens on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 15, a New "Newstalgia" Lifestyle Landmark for Bangkok

Rather than functioning as a conventional retail space, 1981 Soul & Sold is designed as a meeting point for people drawn to music, fashion, collectibles and vintage culture, offering entrepreneurs, creatives, artists and consumers a shared space to connect, exchange ideas and build community.
The project houses a wide range of distinctive shops and concept stores. Among its standout features is "YAANALOG," an elevator reimagined in analogue style — not simply a way to move between floors, but a symbol of the Newstalgia concept, bringing the spirit of the past into a tangible, present-day experience.
The project is conceived as a "Cultural Ecosystem" linking fashion, music, technology, art and lifestyle through community, organised across eight zones: Fashion and Accessories, Music and Media, Analog and Tech Nostalgia, Art, Craft and Design, Collectibles and Memorabilia, Lifestyle Services, Food and Beverage, and Community Anchors.
Each floor carries its own identity:
Ground Floor anchored by a premium, world-class supermarket alongside "1981 Gourmet Eats," a food hall bringing together well-known restaurants and street food vendors, positioned as a new hangout for the Ramkhamhaeng neighbourhood.
1st Floor: Retro Club shops, cafés, restaurants and bars inspired by the golden age of pop culture, music, fashion and lifestyle from the 1980s and 1990s, blending classic charm with contemporary design.
2nd Floor: Vintage House clothing, jewellery and craft shops alongside a tattoo studio and stylish cafés, catering to those drawn to nostalgic charm set in a contemporary atmosphere.
3rd Floor: Newstalgia a floor that redefines lifestyle by merging classic style with contemporary culture, set against a "Sound & Night" atmosphere, featuring workwear and streetwear fashion, home décor, lifestyle items and beauty services.
4th Floor: 1981 Live Hall an indoor event space built for music, art and community activities, equipped with immersive audiovisual systems and capable of hosting around 400–500 guests.
To mark its launch, 1981 Soul & Sold is running a four-day opening celebration from July 2–5, 2026, offering shoppers a fresh take on retail discovery. Highlights include "Salemaze," a maze built from more than 10,000 clothing items: shoppers who spend every 199 baht at any store within the project receive one stamp, and those who collect ten stamps earn a chance to take part in the "Wild Cart" challenge, nine seconds to grab as many prizes as they can from a giant cart, standing more than three metres tall and packed with prizes and rare items, to keep on the spot.
The opening will also feature a live music stage showcasing alternative, indie and other genres each evening from 7:00pm to 8:00pm across the four days. The lineup includes Patcha on July 2; Ped Arak and Ananda Everingham — the latter appearing as a presenter for the Top Country brand — on July 3; Hugo Chakrabongse's Thonuri Cowboy Night on July 4; and Kiki on July 5, alongside a roster of underground club DJs including talent from N!CHED Radio, Cvptain Morgans and Juicy Tomatoes. The project also features "1981 Studio," a media and culture hub built for content creation and marketing aimed at younger generations.
1981 Soul & Sold is open daily from 11am to 10pm.
For more information, follow Facebook: 1981 Studio and Instagram: @1981soulandsold.official / @1981soulandsold
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