RoomQuest Advances Second Half of the Year with AI-Driven Operational Efficiency and Property Expansion in Samui, Committed to Sustainable Growth Through Safety



Accelerating ‘AI’ for Management and Marketing

Under a strategic partnership with Opsian Technologies with an aim to elevate business management in the digital age and set new standards for the service and future business industries, RQ Opsian, led by Mr. Patrick Neba Fabs Che, CEO and AI Transformation Partner in the United States, is leveraging its AI ecosystem to improve operational efficiency across all dimensions. The system is currently in its final stages of testing after continuous development and stability verification, before its official launch later this year.

RQ Opsian's AI ecosystem supports automated check-in, integrated with immigration systems for convenient and legally compliant check-ins. AI will also assist in marketing, customer data analysis, and improve business efficiency to reduce costs and enhance competitiveness. The company states that automated check-in is just one function of the AI ​​platform under development. Many other AI innovations and technologies are under development, including those in marketing, customer behavior analysis, business management automation, and intelligent tools designed to help organizations reduce costs and increase efficiency as well as enhancing long-term competitiveness.

RQ Opsian emphasized that what is about to happen is not just the development of software or automated check-in systems, but the creation of an AI ecosystem aimed at transforming how businesses are managed in the future. The next launch will only be the beginning of something much bigger, with plans to expand applications across various industries, gradually unveiling new technologies and conducting real-world trials in the coming months.



RoomQuest Launches ‘THEVA’ in Koh Samui, Prioritizing Safety

In addition to its hotel business, RoomQuest is expanding its real estate investment on Koh Samui with a total project value exceeding 1.2 billion baht under the “THEVA” brand. The company intends to establish this brand as a premium Thai brand in the market.

Currently, under the “THEVA” brand, the company operates the RoomQuest THEVA Resort Koh Samui, its first hotel, which opened approximately two years ago and has received excellent feedback from both Thai and international guests. The company continues to develop new projects using a hybrid business model with three more projects scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of this year including:

“THEVA Dara,” a one-bedroom pool villa project with only 7 units, built within the same area as the RoomQuest THEVA Resort Koh Samui. Located in the Nathon area, it is adjacent to Koh Samui’s Old Town and not far from the pier and beach. Developed to meet the needs of investors seeking luxury pool villas with a comprehensive management system, the project’s starting price is at approximately 6.5-8.5 million baht.

a one-bedroom pool villa project with only 7 units, built within the same area as the RoomQuest THEVA Resort Koh Samui. Located in the Nathon area, it is adjacent to Koh Samui’s Old Town and not far from the pier and beach. Developed to meet the needs of investors seeking luxury pool villas with a comprehensive management system, the project’s starting price is at approximately 6.5-8.5 million baht. “THEVA Horizon Pool Villa,” a luxury pool villa project that applies RoomQuest’s expertise in hotel business to real estate development. Only 16 units of the project are located on the beautiful, tranquil, and private Lipa Noi beach. Prices start at 15 million baht per unit.

a luxury pool villa project that applies RoomQuest’s expertise in hotel business to real estate development. Only 16 units of the project are located on the beautiful, tranquil, and private Lipa Noi beach. Prices start at 15 million baht per unit. “THEVA Askaya,” a hybrid project combining a 5-star hotel and pool villas for investment. Located in Lamai, one of the key tourist areas on the east coast of Koh Samui, it is popular with both tourists and long-term residents and has potential for luxury development projects. Pool villas start at 30 million baht.

The company also emphasized that all its projects, including RoomQuest hotels as well as hybrid projects under the “Theva” brand, prioritize safety standards above all else. The company incorporates safety into design, construction, and inspection by engineers and project consultants, adhering to a no-compromise approach to risk. A prime example was the decision to close “2499 Heritage Chinatown Bangkok by RoomQuest” in Yaowarat after being affected by the earthquake on March 28, 2025. Despite having a high average occupancy rate throughout the year and a long-term lease, and with the building capable of repair and reopening according to engineering principles, the company prioritized the safety of its customers and employees over business interests.

RoomQuest views the Hybrid Hospitality & Property model, integrating hotel business with real estate development, as a key driver of long-term growth. Leveraging its hotel management expertise, the company aims to add value to real estate projects under the “THEVA” brand, which it intends to develop into a premium Thai brand, thereby generating sustainable returns for investors, enhancing the customer experience, and strengthening the competitiveness of Thai businesses on the international stage.