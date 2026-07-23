PTT ranks No. 1 in Thailand and No. 2 in Southeast Asia on the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the third consecutive year, reflecting its robust international competitiveness

Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT, stated that this ranking reflects PTT’s commitment to conducting business in a balanced and sustainable manner, aligned with the vision "Together for Sustainable Thailand, Sustainable World." The core mission is to ensure the country's energy security, drive growth while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and continuously elevate organizational capabilities to prepare for the challenges of a rapidly changing energy landscape.

Throughout its history, PTT Group has delivered robust financial performance by sharpening its strategic focus on its core expertise: the hydrocarbon sector. Simultaneously, the Group is scaling its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) operations to secure its position as a global LNG player, while maximizing the value of its petrochemical and refining segments through precise portfolio optimization and strategic partnerships. Embedded at the heart of this expansion is a deep commitment to sustainability. By decoupling business growth from environmental impact, PTT Group is actively driving toward a Net Zero Emissions target by 2050, standing fully equipped to pioneer and deliver Thailand’s tangible energy transition.