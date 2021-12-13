CJ MORE collaborates with Disney to launch cartoon-themed products. Special collections expected to draw more traffic to stores, boost sales

CJ Express Group has joined forces with The Walt Disney (Thailand) to enliven the UNO lifestyle product zone at the CJ More store with Disney character themed collections. This collaboration between Thailand's fledging retail chain and the US entertainment and media conglomerate sees a series of UNO-branded lifestyle, fashion, stationery and electronics products featuring Disney's famous cartoons and designs.
Disney's distinctive designs also go into CJ Sabai Card, the CJ MORE's customer membership card, in a limited release. Meanwhile, the company will kick off the 'Truck Show' as part of the 'Shop (at) UNO, Happier Than Ever' campaign to promote special collections under the UNO and A-Home brands to bring happiness and fun to customers all over the country.
CJ Express Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr.Veeratham Setthasit said Disney's characters are well known globally and are accessible to people of all ages, and that fall in line with the target groups of CJ MORE and UNO. "Disney is also a brand that represents happiness and fun particularly at the festive seasons," he said. Exclusively designed Disney collections will be available in the UNO zone at CJ MORE stores for one year. Mr.Veeratham expressed confidence that the Disney items would create a sensation not only among CJ MORE customers but the retailing industry in the country.
The company expects the collaboration to spur customer traffic to CJ MORE outlets, helping to stimulate sales for CJ MORE and the UNO goods as well as strengthening the brand value even more. "Disney's cartoon characters are in consistent with the UNO brand concept, for them being bright, fun, and happy," he pointed out. CJ MORE and Disney have worked together to come up a special collection to appeal to customers and target groups including the new generation, children and families, to gain more experiences with the brand," he added.
Meanwhile, the Truck Show mobile promotion activity will be held between December 2021 and early January 2022 to help expanding customer base and raising sales for UNO and A-Home brands.
UNO is one of the retail brands developed by C.J. Express as part of CJ MORE store, a new retail model that runs like a micro shopping centre in the community. UNO occupies a lifestyle zone in the CJ MORE store, focusing on modern design in the concept of "Your Innovation" to please teenagers and working people who are looking for daily use items.
Published : December 13, 2021
