KING POWER stays top of world-class duty-free retailers Brand new service for travellers

Delivering happiness for this upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, from 18 December 2021 to 3 January 2022, King Power is ready to welcome everyone to enjoy the new shopping campaign KING POWER CELEBRATION 2022 : A NEW JOURNEY BEGINS WITH A SMILE, LIVE A LIFE BEYOND BOUNDARIES.” Customers can enjoy brand name products conveniently delivered to their houses with even more benefits: a package of 3 discount vouchers valued 1,500/3,000/5,000 baht each for the purchase of products worth 6,000/10,000/15,000 baht respectively. And don’t forget to try your luck – every 5,000 bah purchase will give you one chance to enter the draw to win special gifts; and every 10,000 baht purchase will give you a chance to collect letter tokens which can be exchanged for gift vouchers of 10,000 baht maximum. Now, subscribe to King Power membership and receive the cash value of 1,500 baht in your SCARLET member account upon application and 6,000 baht top up. What’s more, customers are entitled to 500 baht free meal at THAI TASTE HUB Rangnam and THAI TASTE [email protected] after spending 10,000 baht at King Power.

The benefits don’t just stop there. There are more to enjoy at King Power Rangnam and Srivaree. With every 3,000 baht purchase, customers can join “A NEW JOURNEY BEGINS WITH A SMILE” activity. In this activity, customers can take a memorabilia picture which will be printed on iStamps or postcards and post them to their loved ones instantly. Or, with every 5,000 baht purchase, customers can enter the KING POWER ROLL DISPENSER activity. In this activity, customers will be given the KING POWER HAPPY BAG and the liberty to choose freely the snacks to be filled in the bag. Customers can personalised their bags using unique stickers containing touching messages of love, prayer and care, for their loved ones to make this special time of the year even more special. At the Crown Atrium King Power Rangnam, customers can take selfies in the Optical Illusions Booth which allows them to look at themselves in a new perspective—that is, upside down, seeing oneself braving the gravity at the semblance of walking on the ceiling. New shooting ideas are welcome!

And King Power Srivaree will be reopen on Saturday and Sunday 18-19, 25-26, 31 December 2021 and 1-3 January 2022. Apart from shopping, customers can savour the food from leading street food vendors at THAI TASTE HUB @SRIVAREE and try delicious desserts and coffee at CAFÉ LOVERS POP UP where famous cafés come together in one place for coffee aficionados to enjoy.

Even more special! Meet the Christmas classic show JAZZ SONGS TROOP – a re-enactment of New Orleans festival’s SECOND LINE PARADE. Be enchanted by the fluid rhythm of Jazz music, performed by the diva “Chan – Chaichaem Wannaphat”, a vocal coach and musical performer who gives voice to Mirabel, the leading character from Walt Disney’s 60th animation, and “June – Kumarika Suphakarn” a lecturer at the faculty of music and performing arts, Burapha University who herself is a singer and vocal academic. The event is available on Friday to Sunday, between 24 December 2021 to 3 January 2022 at King Power Rangnam and Srivaree (only on Saturday to Sunday and special public holidays)

Mr. Apichate concluded that “King Power has organised these campaigns for both Thai and foreign visitors to enjoy Christmas and New Year festivals. KING POWER CLICK & COLLECT is our answer to the current needs of international travellers, as well as the future solution. As for Thai customers, the no-flight shopping campaign will be an important driving force of our business. It also brightens up the shopping scene in this festival of celebration.”