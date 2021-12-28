DOD’s subsidiary Siam Herbal Tech is the first company in Southeast Asia to successfully extract CBD Isolate from Hemp commercially

Bangkok – DOD Biotech Public Company Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Siam Herbal Tech Company Limited, is the first company in Southeast Asia to successfully extract CBD from hemp flower for commercial purposes in their newly built state of the art extraction facility. The CBD isolate powder, with a minimum purity of 98%, was extracted from hemp flower grown by Siam Herbal Tech’s contract farmers with seeds supplied to be grown for commercial purposes. This reaffirms its continued efforts to develop food supplements utilizing high grade CBD Isolate and other high value plant-based compounds as key ingredients to serve client demand for new product lines.

Mr.Thanin Srisethi, Chief Executive Officer of DOD Biotech Public Company Limited (“DOD”), reveals that Siam Herbal Tech Company Limited (“SHT”), a DOD subsidiary focused on the extraction of hemp-based cannabinoids, kratom and other plant-based compounds, announced that on 27 December 2021, SHT was able to successfully produce its first commercial batch of CBD isolate from hemp flower that commenced growing in September 2021, with the first batch of seeds supplied for commercial growing. This follows SHT being awarded its commercial license for CBD extraction on 8 December 2021.