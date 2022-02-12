Tue, February 15, 2022

Tipco launches immunity boosting drinks to fight Covid-19

Tipco is introducing two new fruit juice product lines of functional juice and herbal functional juice.

Tipco, Thailand’s largest juice manufacturer, has pledged to continue building on its expertise as a leader in the premium fruit juice market after launching two new product lines for health lovers.
With the “immune-boosting” concept, the company is ready to keep pace with the fast-growing healthy drinks market, expecting to expand its customer base to working-age people and teenagers in 2022.
Jakapob Chimamphan, marketing director of Tipco F&B Co Ltd under Tipco Foods PCL, said the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic has made consumers more conscious of their health.
Consumers are looking for products that help boost their immunity while cultivating their inner strength, he said.
In particular, the growing demand for the so-called “functional drink” and herbal drink has prompted several beverage brands in Thailand to launch their products. As a consequence, the functional drinks market has seen strong growth despite uncertain economic prospects.
The market value of functional drinks grew by 20.5 per cent despite strict lockdown measures in Thailand, according to Kantar’s market research data as of June 2021.

Meanwhile, market research firm Mintel reported that 47 per cent of Thai consumers favoured food and beverages that help strengthen their immune systems. This undoubtedly means the functional drinks market has the potential for further growth.
With strong demand in the healthy drinks market, Tipco is introducing two new fruit juice product lines of functional juice and herbal functional juice.
For functional juice, the company offers four flavours of fruit juice priced at Bt25 for a 320ml bottle — Inno Drink Max Protex, Inno Drink Relax, Inno Drink Digest and Inno Drink Beauty.

The herbal functional juice product line has two flavours at the price of Bt25 for a 320ml bottle — Krachaikhao (finger root) and Cur-min (turmeric).
Jakapob said Tipco will expand its customer base to working-age people and teenagers, as these groups have high purchasing power.

“The new product lines have been launched with the concepts of ‘functional drink’ and ‘herbal drink’. Later, there will be a broader selection of consumers’ favourite beverages such as flavoured soda and cannabis-infused drinks,” he added.

