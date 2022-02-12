Tipco launches immunity boosting drinks to fight Covid-19

Meanwhile, market research firm Mintel reported that 47 per cent of Thai consumers favoured food and beverages that help strengthen their immune systems. This undoubtedly means the functional drinks market has the potential for further growth.

With strong demand in the healthy drinks market, Tipco is introducing two new fruit juice product lines of functional juice and herbal functional juice.

For functional juice, the company offers four flavours of fruit juice priced at Bt25 for a 320ml bottle — Inno Drink Max Protex, Inno Drink Relax, Inno Drink Digest and Inno Drink Beauty.



The herbal functional juice product line has two flavours at the price of Bt25 for a 320ml bottle — Krachaikhao (finger root) and Cur-min (turmeric).

Jakapob said Tipco will expand its customer base to working-age people and teenagers, as these groups have high purchasing power.



“The new product lines have been launched with the concepts of ‘functional drink’ and ‘herbal drink’. Later, there will be a broader selection of consumers’ favourite beverages such as flavoured soda and cannabis-infused drinks,” he added.