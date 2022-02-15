U City pivots to net profit after Covid struggles

U City completed a turnaround to record a net profit of 92 million baht in 2021, versus a net loss of 6.61 billion baht in 2020.

The real estate firm attributed the swing in performance to a rapid change of direction approved by its board and shareholders last year.

U City said the company was struggling amid the Covid-19 pandemic 12 months ago due to its heavy reliance on the hospitality business.

Revenues fell 90 per cent from their peak after closure of almost all of its 73 hotels due to government restrictions and the travel ban.

But the firm said its financial performance moved into the green after shareholder decisions to sell off its hospitality and other real estate, and to shore up its balance sheet with a capital increase.

U City said it signed an agreement on December 15 to also dispose of its European hotel assets.

It has entered into agreements to sell about 6.3 billion baht of real estate assets. The firm said it will dispose of its remaining 26-billion-baht real estate portfolio over the next three years.