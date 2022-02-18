The Forestias receives widespread global recognition as sales surpass THB17 billion

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation’s (MQDC) The Forestias project has received as many as 42 global awards, with deposited sales of its residential units topping 17.2 billion baht as of the end of January 2022, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
The Forestias is Thailand’s largest private sector property development project valued at approximately 125 billion baht and is located in the booming Eastern Economic Corridor, MQDC said.
It comprises large areas of parkland, residential properties under multiple brands, as well as numerous commercial and community residences with a focus on healthy living and environmental quality, the press statement added.
“We’re humbled by the global recognition accorded our project,” director Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun said.
“We are especially encouraged that new homeowners, as well as international experts from around the world, have found our focus on healthier living and sustainability to be important. This affirms that we have done the right thing in investing heavily in quality materials and resilience.”
The Forestias has also just been presented with three awards at the 15th Edition of the prestigious International Design Awards in recognition of its architectural innovations, including a gold award for Urban Design, a silver award for Sustainable Living and Green design, and a honourable mention for the project’s Forest Pavilion.
The Forestias also received the Outstanding Property Award London, the International Property Award, the International Federation of Landscape Architects award, a Muse Design Award, the Dot Property Award, the Eldercare Innovation Award, and the Asian Property Award, the company said.
Furthermore, the project’s components – such as Mulberry Grove Villa, Mulberry Grove Condominium, Whizdom condominiums, The Aspen Tree, the Six Senses residences, and the Family Center – have been individually awarded for design and other aspects.
One of the most awarded components is the Forest Pavilion located at the heart of the project. It was designed by Foster+Partners and DT Design.
The Forestias has been conceived as “a town where everything is designed to be close to nature and to be a community that allows multiple generations with different lifestyles and needs to live within easy reach of each other”, Kittiphun said.
“Our intention is for The Forestias to be a showcase project for not only what’s possible in terms of design and build, but also hope to show that there is real demand for a new generation of residences from new home buyers,” he said.
Forty per cent of all residential units is already sold, Kittiphun added.
The Forestias offers residences from around 5 million baht to 250 million baht and beyond. They are expected to be completed by 2024.
Published : February 18, 2022
