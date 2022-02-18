The Forestias receives widespread global recognition as sales surpass THB17 billion

“We’re humbled by the global recognition accorded our project,” director Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun said.

“We are especially encouraged that new homeowners, as well as international experts from around the world, have found our focus on healthier living and sustainability to be important. This affirms that we have done the right thing in investing heavily in quality materials and resilience.”

The Forestias has also just been presented with three awards at the 15th Edition of the prestigious International Design Awards in recognition of its architectural innovations, including a gold award for Urban Design, a silver award for Sustainable Living and Green design, and a honourable mention for the project’s Forest Pavilion.

The Forestias also received the Outstanding Property Award London, the International Property Award, the International Federation of Landscape Architects award, a Muse Design Award, the Dot Property Award, the Eldercare Innovation Award, and the Asian Property Award, the company said.

Furthermore, the project’s components – such as Mulberry Grove Villa, Mulberry Grove Condominium, Whizdom condominiums, The Aspen Tree, the Six Senses residences, and the Family Center – have been individually awarded for design and other aspects.