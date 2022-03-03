Sat, March 12, 2022

business

Thai Vietjet cooperates with TAT in tourism recovery

Bangkok, March 2, 2022 – Thai Vietjet, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), today signed the Letter of Intent (LOI) for cooperation in the field of tourism as strategic partners in implementing joint marketing activities, to promote and increase the number of inbound tourists, specifically from Vietnam and Cambodia markets, to Thailand.

The letter of intent (LOI) was developed as a result of relentless efforts and successful actions together for tourism promotion in domestic and international markets, with aims to collaborate and create joint promotional activities, and also to organize joint agent and media familiarization trips to Thailand and share travel and tourism information that is mutually beneficial to both parties and tourism industry in general. 
 

Woranate Laprabang, CEO of Thai Vietjet, said “We are delighted to announce the partnership between Thai Vietjet and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), working together to enlarge the number of inbound tourists, particularly from the Vietnam and Cambodia markets, to Thailand. We strongly believe that the committed collaboration will help further contribute to the recovery of aviation and tourism, as well as Thailand’s economy. Besides, this shall also be beneficial to the tourists with various attractive marketing campaigns in the coming time” 

Currently, Thai Vietjet is operating flight service from Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City with the frequency of up to 6 flights a week, while the flight services from Bangkok to Da Nang will be resumed from March 27, 2022. Also, the airline has introduced its new international service connecting Bangkok and the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh, starting from March 16, 2022. The airline shall further expand its international operation and will announce accordingly in the coming future.

Published : March 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
