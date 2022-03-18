IBM launches new era of sustainable business backed by AI, hybrid cloud

Sustainable partnership

IBM has been focusing on the success of customers and business partners since its inception 70 years ago.

In Thailand, the company has cooperated with several agencies, such as Kasikorn Bank in the application of technology to support bank transactions, Bank of Ayudhya in enabling the bank’s partners to access a variety of digital services, and with AI and Robotics Ventures on the development of National Digital Corporate Identity to support Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure.

"In the next phase, IBM will help customers and business partners set up their technology and business roadmap to support their growth both in short term and long term amid changes in IT system and transition to new business models," Sawat said.

Technology for sustainable business

The change in consumer behaviour, business models, supply chains, etc, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and digital disruption has forced many companies to make adjustments. And hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) are key to operating business in the digital era.

IBM's hybrid cloud will enable organisations to connect and utilise data seamlessly to develop or change applications and systems quickly and support digital transformation in both the short and long term.

"This year, IBM will focus on applying AI for Business, such as analytics, automation and security system, to Thai companies to help them overcome technology-related challenges," Sawat said.

"In addition, IBM Research will continue working on science and innovation development to create sustainability, such as quantum computing and reliable AI."