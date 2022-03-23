Ajinomoto sponsors nutrition program for Thai badminton players

“Ajinomoto”, as the official main sponsor of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (“SEA Games”) to be held in Vietnam, is supporting better nutrition for athletes by unlocking the power of amino acids and utilising umami expertise through various activities and products of its six subsidiaries in Southeast Asian countries.
In Thailand, the company has been supporting Thai national badminton players under "Thailand Victory Project" by providing a nutritious balanced meal programme called “Kachimeshi”, or winning meal, together with sharing knowledge of nutrition and benefits of amino acids.
"The preparation and exercise period is a very important stage when athletes have to gain full nutrition balance and proper practice to avoid injuries that may occur before and during competition," Ajinomoto explained.
Ajinomoto Group is a global manufacturer of high-quality food and amino acid-based products. The group has been contributing to food, health and nutrition through wide-ranging application of amino acid technologies.
"The group has been entering the sports area by promoting the benefits of amino acids and well-balanced diets to top-level Japanese athletes and has expanded the project to athletes and sportspersons in the Asean region, as we aim to become a solution-providing group of companies for food and health issues," Ajinomoto said.
"This move also aims to resolve food and health issues and contributes to creating a healthy living society for people worldwide, which reflects our core business operation -- 'Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value'," the company added.
Published : March 23, 2022
