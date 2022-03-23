Ajinomoto sponsors nutrition program for Thai badminton players

"The preparation and exercise period is a very important stage when athletes have to gain full nutrition balance and proper practice to avoid injuries that may occur before and during competition," Ajinomoto explained.

Ajinomoto Group is a global manufacturer of high-quality food and amino acid-based products. The group has been contributing to food, health and nutrition through wide-ranging application of amino acid technologies.

"The group has been entering the sports area by promoting the benefits of amino acids and well-balanced diets to top-level Japanese athletes and has expanded the project to athletes and sportspersons in the Asean region, as we aim to become a solution-providing group of companies for food and health issues," Ajinomoto said.

"This move also aims to resolve food and health issues and contributes to creating a healthy living society for people worldwide, which reflects our core business operation -- 'Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value'," the company added.