Mon, April 04, 2022

business

Ajinomoto sponsors nutrition program for Thai badminton players

“Ajinomoto”, as the official main sponsor of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (“SEA Games”) to be held in Vietnam

“Ajinomoto”, as the official main sponsor of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (“SEA Games”) to be held in Vietnam, is supporting better nutrition for athletes by unlocking the power of amino acids and utilising umami expertise through various activities and products of its six subsidiaries in Southeast Asian countries.

In Thailand, the company has been supporting Thai national badminton players under "Thailand Victory Project" by providing a nutritious balanced meal programme called “Kachimeshi”, or winning meal, together with sharing knowledge of nutrition and benefits of amino acids.

Ajinomoto sponsors nutrition program for Thai badminton players

"The preparation and exercise period is a very important stage when athletes have to gain full nutrition balance and proper practice to avoid injuries that may occur before and during competition," Ajinomoto explained.

Ajinomoto Group is a global manufacturer of high-quality food and amino acid-based products. The group has been contributing to food, health and nutrition through wide-ranging application of amino acid technologies.

Ajinomoto sponsors nutrition program for Thai badminton players

"The group has been entering the sports area by promoting the benefits of amino acids and well-balanced diets to top-level Japanese athletes and has expanded the project to athletes and sportspersons in the Asean region, as we aim to become a solution-providing group of companies for food and health issues," Ajinomoto said.

"This move also aims to resolve food and health issues and contributes to creating a healthy living society for people worldwide, which reflects our core business operation -- 'Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value'," the company added.

Related News

Published : March 23, 2022

Related News

Sliding baht set for rollercoaster ride as Fed signals tightening

Published : Apr 04, 2022

DTGO named one of World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th consecutive year

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Thailand’s economy at a turning point, financial experts warn

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Thailand, Vietnam tighten ties to achieve $25bn in trade value

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Latest News

Chadchart still leading race to become Bangkok governor: poll

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Thai novelists get justice for copyright theft in Cambodia

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Somkiat follows history-making Moto2 win with 2nd in Argentina

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Sliding baht set for rollercoaster ride as Fed signals tightening

Published : Apr 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.