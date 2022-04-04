SeaX Ventures raises $60m to help international startups in SE Asia

Although the original fund target was $50 million, the issue was oversubscribed, and the total was increased to $60 million. SeaX Ventures will make investments of between $500,000 to $5 million in pre-seed, seed, and Series A financings.

“Southeast Asia is a region of 650 million people with a combined GDP of $3 trillion,” said Dr Supachai “Kid” Parchariyanon, the founder and managing partner of SeaX Ventures. “We can help innovative startups from across the world grow exponentially in this large and dynamic area through our relationship with over 400 corporates.”

A vital component is the deep and cooperative relationship that SeaX maintains with its investors and corporate partners at RISE.

Also founded by Supachai, RISE is a corporate innovation consulting firm that works with the largest companies in Southeast Asia by empowering them to achieve transformative change in the digital realm.