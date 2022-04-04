SeaX Ventures raises $60m to help international startups in SE Asia

The fund will invest in companies working on truly transformational opportunities in sectors including blockchain and web3, foodtech, biotech and life science, artificial intelligence, robotics, and IoT & hardware, the company said.
Although the original fund target was $50 million, the issue was oversubscribed, and the total was increased to $60 million. SeaX Ventures will make investments of between $500,000 to $5 million in pre-seed, seed, and Series A financings.
“Southeast Asia is a region of 650 million people with a combined GDP of $3 trillion,” said Dr Supachai “Kid” Parchariyanon, the founder and managing partner of SeaX Ventures. “We can help innovative startups from across the world grow exponentially in this large and dynamic area through our relationship with over 400 corporates.”
A vital component is the deep and cooperative relationship that SeaX maintains with its investors and corporate partners at RISE.
Also founded by Supachai, RISE is a corporate innovation consulting firm that works with the largest companies in Southeast Asia by empowering them to achieve transformative change in the digital realm.
SeaX Ventures will tangibly add value to its portfolio companies by helping to grow their businesses. This goal will be accomplished by connecting these startups to their investors and RISE clients, thus also assisting the larger entities in their quests to pursue innovative initiatives, launch new businesses, or reduce operating costs, the company said.
Corporations that invested as limited partners include PTT OR International Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Central Pattana Pcl, Singha Ventures Corporation, Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Pcl, MC Group Pcl, The Vacharaphol Co Ltd (Thairath News), TKS Technologies Pcl, Modernform Pcl, and BCH Ventures, among others.
Jiraphon Kawswat, the president and chief executive of OR, states, “At OR, we value innovation and are always searching for new ways to serve our customers. Investing in SeaX Ventures broadens our horizons and connects us with a few of the most innovative companies in the world.”
Notable individual investors include Jareeporn Jarukornsakul (co-founder and chairman of WHA), Banyong Pongnanich (chairman, Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group), Thiraphong Chansiri (CEO, Thai Union Group PCL), Chai Srivikorn, (board member, Gaysorn Group), Anujtha Jaovisidha (director, Toyota Tsusho Thai Holding), Yothin Dumnernchanvanit (executive director, Double A 1991 Pcl), Verawat Ongvasith (CEO, Veranda Resort Group Pcl), Nattaphol Vimolchalao (CEO, Siamrajathanee Pcl), among others.
Jareeporn said, “Dr Kid has a proven track record in identifying promising opportunities and scaling businesses with pioneering technology. I am excited to partner with him and SeaX.”
Despite SeaX Ventures raising only its second fund, it already has invested in the seed rounds of three unicorns. “We want to continue the momentum,” said Supachai, “especially because there is so much potential for innovative companies here in Southeast Asia.”
Published : April 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
