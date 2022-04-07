Mixing passion and performance: Monsoon Valley joins hands with F1 driver Alex Albon

Monsoon Valley Vineyard, the home of Siam Winery’s premier flagship brand, has announced a new partnership with Thai Formula One driver, Alex Albon, as he joins the Williams Racing F1 team for the 2022 season.

This partnership unites two of Thailand’s most respected and world-renowned exports: Monsoon Valley, which produces superior grapes and exceptional beverages, and Alex Albon, who has reached the pinnacle of racing.

As a Brand Ambassador, Alex will promote the company’s non-alcoholic beverages by displaying the logo prominently on his helmet and overalls.

Alex became Thailand’s first F1 driver in 65 years when he made his debut for the Toro Rosso team in 2019. Having been promoted to the Red Bull Racing team, he became the first Thai driver ever to achieve a podium finish when he finished third at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix.