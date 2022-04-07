Mixing passion and performance: Monsoon Valley joins hands with F1 driver Alex Albon

Monsoon Valley Vineyard, the home of Siam Winery’s premier flagship brand, has announced a new partnership with Thai Formula One driver, Alex Albon, as he joins the Williams Racing F1 team for the 2022 season.
This partnership unites two of Thailand’s most respected and world-renowned exports: Monsoon Valley, which produces superior grapes and exceptional beverages, and Alex Albon, who has reached the pinnacle of racing.
As a Brand Ambassador, Alex will promote the company’s non-alcoholic beverages by displaying the logo prominently on his helmet and overalls.
Alex became Thailand’s first F1 driver in 65 years when he made his debut for the Toro Rosso team in 2019. Having been promoted to the Red Bull Racing team, he became the first Thai driver ever to achieve a podium finish when he finished third at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix.
Having enjoyed a successful season in the DTM German touring car championship in 2021, winning a race at the iconic Nürburgring race track, he returns to F1 in 2022 to drive for Williams Racing. As a Williams driver, Alex follows in the footsteps of F1 legends such as Keke Rosberg, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve, all of whom became world champions.
This new partnership comes as Monsoon Valley celebrates its 20th Anniversary as Thailand’s premier vineyard. This year’s F1 season commences with the Bahrain Grand Prix from March 18-20.
Varit Yoovidhya, assistant managing director of Siam Winery, said: “We are delighted to partner with Alex, one of Thailand’s most prominent sportsmen. Alex’s passion for continuous improvement and relentless pursuit of excellence are values that unite and inspire us to never give up, and his journey to the highest levels of motorsport has inspired Thai youths and athletes everywhere. As part of Siam Winery’s commitment to supporting Thailand’s motorsport ambitions, we are thrilled to have Alex on board as a Brand Ambassador and for him to proudly display Monsoon Valley’s logo when he races on the global stage.”
Alex Albon commented, “It’s a real honour to be named as the Brand Ambassador of Monsoon Valley in its 20th anniversary year. As a proud Thai, I feel deeply privileged to represent my country when I travel around the world. Every time I put on my helmet and step into the car, I am racing for Thailand. It feels fantastic to be able to support and promote Monsoon Valley, a home-grown world-class Thai brand. Racing in Formula 1 is a dream come true, and I hope that I can encourage even more Thai boys and girls to achieve their dreams in the future.”
Built on the site of a former elephant corral near Hua Hin, Monsoon Valley Vineyard produces a selection of world-class wines and non-alcoholic grape juices. Owned by Siam Winery, one of the most successful and innovative Asian wine producers, Monsoon Valley has been continuously pushing the boundaries and elevating the standard of Thai beverage production for the last two decades.
Visit www.monsoonvalley.com for more information.
Published : April 07, 2022
