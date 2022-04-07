Dow teams up with Thepvimol Plastic to develop low-carbon frozen food packaging trays

The company has now invented a new formula of polystyrene resin to help packaging manufacturers “achieve sustainability goals while meeting the needs of modern consumers”.

The innovation aims to support the packaging industry in its goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

Utilising Dow’s innovative solution, carbon dioxide emission is reduced by up to 2,046 tonnes per year, equivalent to planting more than 6,340 rai of trees per year, the press release said.

“We focus on reducing carbon emissions, stopping plastic waste, and closing the recycling loop,” Dow Thailand president Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai said.

Thepvimol Plasti managing director Thanachai Wongvibulsin said: “Clean work pieces of non-standard sizes or food-grade leftovers from the entire production process can now be recycled to produce new products. The solution reduces transportation costs of the scraps and efficiently helps us manage waste materials in the factory. Our frozen food tray now has half the carbon footprint it used to have. This allows us to gain competitive advantages in the global market.”

Find out more about the various types of polystyrene plastic resins from Dow Thailand at https://th.dow.com/en-us/products-solutions/polystyrene.html