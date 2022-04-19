Thailand Pavilion’s Opening Ceremony, at The International Horticultural Expo

Dr. Chalermchai Srion, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives assigned Dr. Thongplew Kongjan, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives , along with Mr. Khem Khaeng Thammadamrong, Director-General of the Department of Agriculture. Representing to opening ceremony the Thailand Pavilion to welcome visitors at The International Horticultural Expo (EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere). Present the potential of food innovation , Thai agricultural products Developing production processes that meet standards and quality in Thailand ready to welcome tourists to Thailand buildings to appreciate the beauty of nature, way of life, culture, traditions through various exhibitions
Dr. Thongplew Kongjan, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives provide information that Thailand participates in the International Horticultural Expo (EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere) during 14 April – 9 October 2022 in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This is a good opportunity to strengthen international relations. Both with the host country and other member states participating in the event. ready to publicize the image of the country through the presentation of agricultural product development operations and agricultural products Create diversity and show potential create confidence in the quality of agricultural and product standards as well as promoting tourism in Thailand, which is ranked in the world for its diversity of arts. different lifestyle culture traditions. This reflects that Thai people have the wisdom to rely on themselves. and the important thing is This will open up trade opportunities for Thai products and services. and attracting foreign investment.
Mr. Khem Khaeng Thammadamrong, Director-General of the Department of Agriculture Said that the Thailand Pavilion is presented through the concept "TRUST Thailand" understands all the differences. trust safety Open up a new world of tourism A view you've never seen here in thailand which inside the Thailand Pavilion
Divide the exhibition area into
The Welcome to Thailand zone presents stories about Thailand. Starting from diplomatic relations between Thailand and the Netherlands Examples of projects based on the concept of BCG Model of Thai tourism and agricultural tourism
The Future Products Zone presents a system of certification for agricultural products from upstream, midstream, and downstream. Future food products such as cockle mushrooms, crickets, coconuts, and longans are not to be missed. Magnificent orchid decoration Towering in the middle of the hall, 5 meters high, decorated with various colors of Dendrobium and Vanda orchids, which in 2022, the Department of Agricultural Extension aims to stimulate the orchid market. Vanda surname in the Netherlands.
Showroom zone presents examples of products with potential for export, such as agricultural products and products (food and non-food). future products and potential products), herbal products, spas and cosmeceuticals, Thai cultural products, Cultural Product of Thailand: CPOT, products from silk and cotton. rubber products Orchid products, dried flowers, etc.
rotating exhibition zone Presenting Thai horticultural products through 6 rotating activities, including demonstrations and tasting of various agricultural products, including the 1st time, “Glamorous...Thai Orchids and Air Purifying plants (Sansevieria)”; (Dragon Tongue) 2nd “Everlasting Fruit Season 1” 3rd Eastern Identity Fruit Exhibition “Thai Herbs for Relaxing Life” 4th Herbs Exhibition “New selection for good health” Vegetable Exhibition 5th “Everlasting Fruit Season 2”, the fruit exhibition of southern identity and the 6th time, “Worth of the graceful leafy Thai Ornamental Plant”, a description of the value of Thai ornamental plants.
and the Thai garden zone that introduces the lines of the wave pattern in the mural come and arrange with the square pattern from the fine arts through the perfect placement of landscape architectural elements such as porcelain pots decorated with auspicious wood, metal krathongs, woven bamboo serpents and orchid house that represents the story of life that is connected to the river and Thai identity and admire the beauty of Nanapan flowers Full of nature under the shade of big trees in the green area.
“The International Horticultural Expo (EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere) is the largest global horticultural show (A1) endorsed by the International Horticultural Society (AIPH) and the International Organizing Committee (BIE). Invite those who live in the Kingdom of the Netherlands to come and visit the Thailand Pavilion and various exhibitions. which is open to visit every day from today until October 9, 2022 from 10.00 - 19.00 and can follow the news of the event and watch it online via the website thailandfloriade2022.com," said Director-General of the Department of Agriculture.
PR News
Published : April 19, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022