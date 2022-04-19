Thailand Pavilion’s Opening Ceremony, at The International Horticultural Expo

Dr. Chalermchai Srion, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives assigned Dr. Thongplew Kongjan, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives , along with Mr. Khem Khaeng Thammadamrong, Director-General of the Department of Agriculture. Representing to opening ceremony the Thailand Pavilion to welcome visitors at The International Horticultural Expo (EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere). Present the potential of food innovation , Thai agricultural products Developing production processes that meet standards and quality in Thailand ready to welcome tourists to Thailand buildings to appreciate the beauty of nature, way of life, culture, traditions through various exhibitions

Dr. Thongplew Kongjan, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives provide information that Thailand participates in the International Horticultural Expo (EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere) during 14 April – 9 October 2022 in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This is a good opportunity to strengthen international relations. Both with the host country and other member states participating in the event. ready to publicize the image of the country through the presentation of agricultural product development operations and agricultural products Create diversity and show potential create confidence in the quality of agricultural and product standards as well as promoting tourism in Thailand, which is ranked in the world for its diversity of arts. different lifestyle culture traditions. This reflects that Thai people have the wisdom to rely on themselves. and the important thing is This will open up trade opportunities for Thai products and services. and attracting foreign investment.