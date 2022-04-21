Go deep blue, meet majestic manta rays at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

To celebrate the start of manta ray season in the Maldives, The Standard’s “Go Deep Blue” campaign will give guests the opportunity to get up close and personal with the area’s mesmerising marine life.

Under a “Manta Magic” special offer, visitors can stay in one of the resort’s private pool villas, either perched over the water or nestled on the pristine sandy beach, and enjoy up to 30 per cent off for stays from May 1 to November 30.

"The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is a strong advocate of sustainable tourism and strictly adheres to the Manta Trust’s guidelines on responsible and respectful encounters," the hotel said in a press release.

The resort’s water sports team will provide guests with information on how they can enjoy this unique activity in an ethical and eco-sensitive manner, the hotel added.

The manta ray excursion is priced at US$250 (THB8,450) per person, with a minimum of two people per trip.