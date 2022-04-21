Go deep blue, meet majestic manta rays at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is inviting guests to plunge into an aquatic world of wonder this summer, with the opportunity to “unwind in paradise” and experience a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with majestic manta rays.
Every summer, these magnificent creatures flock to Hanifaru Bay, a Unesco World Biosphere Reserve and marine protected area located just a short 35-minute boat ride across the sparkling sea from The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives.
To celebrate the start of manta ray season in the Maldives, The Standard’s “Go Deep Blue” campaign will give guests the opportunity to get up close and personal with the area’s mesmerising marine life.
Under a “Manta Magic” special offer, visitors can stay in one of the resort’s private pool villas, either perched over the water or nestled on the pristine sandy beach, and enjoy up to 30 per cent off for stays from May 1 to November 30.
"The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is a strong advocate of sustainable tourism and strictly adheres to the Manta Trust’s guidelines on responsible and respectful encounters," the hotel said in a press release.
The resort’s water sports team will provide guests with information on how they can enjoy this unique activity in an ethical and eco-sensitive manner, the hotel added.
The manta ray excursion is priced at US$250 (THB8,450) per person, with a minimum of two people per trip.
Thrill seekers can also feel the spray of the ocean waves at the resort’s turquoise lagoon with a variety of complimentary ocean sports and activities, including unlimited snorkelling equipment hire and 30 minutes of kayak or paddle-board rental daily, free access to the tennis court, gym and other sports facilities, plus scheduled yoga and wellness classes.
Additionally, scuba divers can plunge deeper into the pristine marine ecosystem with offshore excursions to dive sites and PADI diving courses, both available at an extra charge.
“Hanifaru Bay is a breathtaking destination at any time of the year, but it really comes alive in the summer months when the majestic manta rays flock to its serene shores,” Standard International executive chairman Amar Lalvani said.
“These gentle giants are wonderfully graceful and the chance to swim with them in their natural habitat is truly inspiring. We look forward to celebrating ‘Manta Magic’ in the Maldives this summer and creating unforgettable adventures for our lifestyle-focused clientele,” Lalvani added.
For more information on the “Go Deep Blue” campaign and to experience “Manta Magic” at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, visit: https://www.standardhotels.com/en-GB/maldives/specials/maldives-manta-magic
Published : Apr 26, 2022
