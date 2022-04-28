Fri, April 29, 2022

Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Virtual Trade Fair to make a shining comeback in 2022

(PR News) Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Virtual Trade Fair (BGJF-VTF) — the globally acclaimed virtual trade show for gemstones and jewelry products — is set to shine again in 2022 with an array of new functions and special online activities. Through the online format, visitors and buyers are guaranteed the best of Thailand’s gems and jewelry industry while achieving their goals of negotiating businesses, networking, and trading.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, the organizer of BGJF, stands firm on its posture to keep the pace of being one of the world’s most up-to-date gems and jewelry trading platforms equipped with virtual storefronts to facilitate buyers whose travellings are restricted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Its virtual nature will also allow them to have a first glance of the showcases and the products prior to the offline Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair — to be organized in September this year.

The BGJF Virtual Trade Fair will be launched on June 13, 2022 with all new features tailor-made for visitors, importers/exporters, sourcing agents, and jewelry enthusiasts from around the world. The online trading platform will feature products with latest innovations, many up-and-coming artisans and designers, exquisite pieces of supreme craftsmanship, and manufacturing companies. The website is equipped with several useful functionalities, including the arrangement of business matching sessions, the e-mail notification, and the face-to-face video conference with chosen exhibitors with an opportunity to view real products.

Online visitors are most welcomed to get themselves fascinated by the complete virtual exhibition of gold jewelry, gemstones, silver jewelry, diamonds, fine jewelry, pearls, costume & fashion jewelry, synthetic stones, and precious metals from as many as 300+ companies. The virtual fair will also be covering the entire supply chain with all kinds of gems and jewelry-related exhibitors showcasing jewelry parts, equipment, tools, machinery, display and packaging.

The website will also feature all special online activities: the exhibitor livestreaming, online business matching sessions, highlighted product trends, and seminars to keep you up to date about everything in the industry — all of them are free of charge. Once registered, the website will permit visitors to explore the fair, create their own lists of favorite products, and arrange for online trade negotiations.

The BGJF Virtual Trade Fair will be held between June 13-17, 2022. For traders, importers/exporters, and visitors, it is now time to register and explore Thai gems and jewelry industry. Visit www.bgjf-vtf.com to get inspired, before anyone else.

