Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Virtual Trade Fair to make a shining comeback in 2022

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, the organizer of BGJF, stands firm on its posture to keep the pace of being one of the world’s most up-to-date gems and jewelry trading platforms equipped with virtual storefronts to facilitate buyers whose travellings are restricted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Its virtual nature will also allow them to have a first glance of the showcases and the products prior to the offline Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair — to be organized in September this year.

The BGJF Virtual Trade Fair will be launched on June 13, 2022 with all new features tailor-made for visitors, importers/exporters, sourcing agents, and jewelry enthusiasts from around the world. The online trading platform will feature products with latest innovations, many up-and-coming artisans and designers, exquisite pieces of supreme craftsmanship, and manufacturing companies. The website is equipped with several useful functionalities, including the arrangement of business matching sessions, the e-mail notification, and the face-to-face video conference with chosen exhibitors with an opportunity to view real products.