Fri, April 29, 2022

business

GULF wins 4 prestigious awards from World HRD Congress 2022, reiterating best-in-class HR management

(PR News) Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited (GULF) has been presented with 4 awards from the World HRD Congress, an independent organization recognizing achievements in human resources management, through three events: Global HR Excellence Awards, HR Tech Conference & Awards, and Employee Engagement Leadership Awards.

The achievement reflects GULF’s strong organizational management and excellence in human resources management.

The four human resources (HR) awards include: the Award for Career Fairs, Campus Recruitment Global from the HR Excellence Awards 2022, awarded for GULF’s consistent work with universities to raise brand awareness and invite university students to explore the corporate culture and career opportunities at GULF in order to attract new talent; the Best Learning & Development Strategy award and the Best Employee Engagement in B2B Sector award from the Employee Engagement Leadership Awards, which, respectively, reiterates GULF’s focus on developing employees’ skills to enhance their potential as well as retain talent within the organization for sustainable development and demonstrates GULF’s excellence in developing the employee experience and engagement; and the Best Use of Technology in HR from the  HR Tech Conference & Awards, which reflects GULF’s success in implementing technology to promote effective HR management.

GULF strives to continuously develop its human resources to always be prepared in this era of transformation, focusing on developing new skills and enhance existing skills (reskilling & upskilling) and changing ways of working through new knowledge and skills, coupled with the use of technology to enhance employees’ knowledge and abilities so they are ready for future challenges and are able to keep up with the growth of the organization. Moreover, social responsibility is endorsed for all employees in order to develop the organization and society in the long run. 

Published : April 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
