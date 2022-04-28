GULF wins 4 prestigious awards from World HRD Congress 2022, reiterating best-in-class HR management

The achievement reflects GULF’s strong organizational management and excellence in human resources management.

The four human resources (HR) awards include: the Award for Career Fairs, Campus Recruitment Global from the HR Excellence Awards 2022, awarded for GULF’s consistent work with universities to raise brand awareness and invite university students to explore the corporate culture and career opportunities at GULF in order to attract new talent; the Best Learning & Development Strategy award and the Best Employee Engagement in B2B Sector award from the Employee Engagement Leadership Awards, which, respectively, reiterates GULF’s focus on developing employees’ skills to enhance their potential as well as retain talent within the organization for sustainable development and demonstrates GULF’s excellence in developing the employee experience and engagement; and the Best Use of Technology in HR from the HR Tech Conference & Awards, which reflects GULF’s success in implementing technology to promote effective HR management.