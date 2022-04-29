CP-WHA-CHG Field Hospital — a testament to public-private cooperation during the Covid crisis

Prasit Boondoungprasert, chief executive officer of Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF), said that CPF was proud to be a part of the establishment of CP-WHA-CHG Field Hospital. The company’s engineering team contributed to the design of the field hospital’s ventilation system and the installation of oxygenators and heart monitors that have saved lives of several Covid-19 patients.

“I believe there are opportunities in every crisis. We just have to work together and we will be able to overcome the Covid-19 crisis in no time,” he said.

Prasit added that CPF has also contributed foods and beverages to medical professionals and patients at other hospitals and field hospitals, as well as supplied foods and drinks to staffers and volunteers at 49 vaccination centres nationwide to ensure that all personnel are well-fed and ready to fight Covid-19.

CP All Plc acting chief executive officer Yuthasak Poomsurakul added that the company had donated medical supplies to 50 field hospitals, as well as necessities to temples nationwide to be allocated to people in vulnerable groups who have been affected by Covid-19 at community level.

“CP All has also reduced the price of several products during the Covid-19 situation to alleviate the cost of living of people, while our employees have volunteered to work with community leaders to make sure that all the assistance has been give to those in need,” he added.

Siriporn Dechsingha, chief corporate communication officer at Siam Makro Pcl, said that the company has donated medical equipment, PPE suits, and foods to the CP-WHA-CHG Field Hospital and other field hospitals during the outbreak with the help of volunteering Makro employees from 145 branches nationwide.

“Siam Makro is proud to be a part of the betterment of the society through volunteer work. We will continue to help and connect with local communities to ensure sustainable development as a leader in wholesale and retail,” she added.

Theeradej Damrongplasit, co-president of True Corporation Plc, added that the company has supported the implementation of smart technology in the CP-WHA-CHG Field Hospital to ensure that it operates as an international standards hospital, while all medical professionals are protected against the virus.

“With the 5G system being enabled throughout the hospital premises, patients can send message to medics when they require emergency assistance or to notify their symptoms. We have also installed comprehensive CCTV and intercom systems, as well as deployed state-of-the-art medical robots to let doctors diagnose and treat patients via a seamless telemedicine system,” he said.

“Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand, True has been providing free SIM cards to patients in field hospitals and community isolation centres as well as to medical professionals so that they can communicate seamlessly. We will continue to help the society stay connected throughout the outbreak until we overcome this crisis together,” he added.