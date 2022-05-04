Sun, May 15, 2022

Muang Thai Life bags 'best brand' honour at social medial awards

Muang Thai Life Assurance Plc (MTL) won the Best Brand Performance on Social Media in the insurance category at the 10th Thailand Zocial Awards on February 22.

The award was organised by Wisesight (Thailand), the country's number one social media analytics service provider.
Wisesight CEO Kla Tangsuwan handed out the award to MTL Chief Executive Officer Sara Lumpsum at MTL headquarters in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district.

This award was granted to brands that showed outstanding performance on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, based on the organiser's Wisesight Metric criteria and judged by experts from various circles.

