Bitkub, 129 Art Advisory and The Art Auction Center organise "FOMO NO MORE" art auction event until May 7

A seamless integration of Digital NFT arts in the virtual world and Physical arts in the real world. This event gives an amazing opportunity for artists to develop new artworks while also expanding the art industry to transcend time and imagination.

In this event, the winner of the auction will not only receive their winning NFTs but will also receive physical arts by well-known artists who have been specially selected for this event. For example, Sakwut Wisetmanee, Thailand's No. 1 portrait artist, will produce a painting for one winning bidder. His work is characterized by powerful and quick-tempered lines that maintain the tone of the model's drawings, bringing the artwork to life with an outstanding sense of feeling. Kamin Lertchaiprasert is a Thai artist who has gained an international reputation. His collection includes a rare work that was painted more than 30 years ago during his time studying in New York City. Angkarn Kalayanapong, a deceased national artist, direct disciple of Silpa Bhirasri, who was known as the "Father of Modern Art." Thongchai Srisukprasert, beloved by many art enthusiasts, is a well-known artist who applies and transforms Thainess to be in line with the contemporary world.