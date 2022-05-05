Discover the latest aerial imaging platforms and camera technologies at DJI Experience Store, Future Park Rangsit

The flagship camera drone – DJI Mavic 3 - is given the pride of the position at the centre of the shop. It represents DJI’s ultimate pursuit in aerial photography technology. Between the specially built pillars, is the demo zone for the educational robot – RoboMaster S1. This robot integrates various technologies like programmable components, programmable AI modules, and 4WD omnidirectional movement, but its UI (user interface) makes complicated concepts easy to understand.

The entire range of DJI’s aerial work platforms and handheld products are also showcased and available for sale here, including favourites like DJI FPV, which offers an immersive flying experience, the one-inch camera drone DJI Air 2S, the DJI Action 2 which offers more than action, the intelligent pocket-sized camera DJI Pocket 2 and the DJI OM5 – a handheld smartphone gimbal.

Professional cinematographers and enterprise operators will also find the latest integrated cinematic gimbal camera DJI Ronin 4D along with the rest of the professional gimbal line-up, including DJI RS2 and DJI RSC 2.

To mark the official opening of DJI’s latest store, customers are invited to join us in a range of activities and an exclusive promotion campaign on May 8, 2022, including

● Promotion campaign and activities on May 8, the Opening Day,

First 20 customers who purchase Mavic 3 Series or Air 2S Series are eligible to get free OM 5 * 1 Piece (RRP 5099 THB)

Join a session on aerial photography hosted by Paranyu “Ton” Pithayarungsarit (https://www.facebook.com/tontoxin), a travel geologist at BEAUTIFUL PLANET EARTH, the “Most Powerful Story” winner of #DJIOurstorybegins hashtag campaign, and listen to his story behind “The Disappeared Satun Geopark”.

Various on-ground games and lucky draws for store visitors to win cash coupons and gift vouchers.

● New Store Opening Campaign from May 8 to May 12,

Super deal on hot items (DJI Pocket 2, DJI OM5, DJI FPV, DJI Mini), up to 3,000 THB discount

The DJI Experience Store is located on the 2nd floor, Future Park Rangsit. The Soft Opening started on May 1, 2022, with the opening hours being Monday to Sunday, 10.30 am to 9.00 pm.

