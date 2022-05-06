"Robinhood" now ranked the second most popular food delivery platform in Greater Bangkok after just 20 months since launch

(PR News) In less than two years since its start, homegrown food delivery platform "Robinhood" reaffirms again another success in its mission to promote small businesses.

After receiving positive feedback from eateries and customers, the application recently surpassed a market share of 21% for food delivery services in the Greater Bangkok by EUREKA, an international market research company leverage on telecom and alternative data.

This time, Robinhood's ascension to the second most popular food delivery service in Thailand indicates both its competitiveness against overseas service providers and the widespread acceptance of its service excellence by users. This success will pave the way for future growth and development, with the goal of becoming a Thai Super App as stated in the company's plan.