"Robinhood" now ranked the second most popular food delivery platform in Greater Bangkok after just 20 months since launch

(PR News) In less than two years since its start, homegrown food delivery platform "Robinhood" reaffirms again another success in its mission to promote small businesses.
After receiving positive feedback from eateries and customers, the application recently surpassed a market share of 21% for food delivery services in the Greater Bangkok by EUREKA, an international market research company leverage on telecom and alternative data.
This time, Robinhood's ascension to the second most popular food delivery service in Thailand indicates both its competitiveness against overseas service providers and the widespread acceptance of its service excellence by users. This success will pave the way for future growth and development, with the goal of becoming a Thai Super App as stated in the company's plan.
As the developer and service provider of the Robinhood platform, Purple Ventures Co., Ltd. Chairman of the Board, Mr. Thana Thienachariya recently noted that, "Our unwavering dedication to building the platform in order to assist small businesses and delivery riders in surviving COVID-19 disruption has set Robinhood apart from other food delivery service providers. This commitment has developed into the platform's strength, allowing it to garner a positive response from users. After just 20 months in operation, Robinhood has risen to become the second most popular food delivery service provider in the Greater Bangkok, with 21% of the market, according to data analytic by EUREKA, an international market research company leverage on telecom and alternative data. Along with making the entire Robinhood team proud, this outstanding achievement demonstrates the potential and competitiveness of Robinhood internationally, as we are the only Thai food delivery platform among foreign service providers. This will create prospects for growth and diversification of the firm."
Mr. Srihanath Lamsam, Chief Executive Officer at Robinhood developer and operator Purple Ventures Co., Ltd. noted, "Robinhood has expanded in every aspect over the course of its twenty-months since it was launched. Today, the platform has over 225,000 stores listed, over 2.8 million registered users, over 30,000 food delivery riders, and an average of 180,000 daily orders. As for Robinhood's next step, we remain committed to establishing a social business model by expanding our variety of services to include dining, travel, shopping, and delivery. The extension of services will begin with "Robinhood Travel," a no-commission all-in-one online travel service. We hope this provides another option for Thai businesses to avoid the increasing costs associated with using online channels to offer their rooms. The feature is now available for trial use. Following that, the platform will extend into Mart Service for grocery shipment and Express Service for general delivery, laying the groundwork for the platform to develop into a "Thai Super App " capable of competing and growing as a regional player."
Published : May 14, 2022
Published : May 13, 2022
Published : May 13, 2022
Published : May 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 15, 2022
Published : May 15, 2022
Published : May 14, 2022
Published : May 14, 2022