BTSG successfully issued Sustainability-Linked Bonds with more than 1.67 times oversubscription

BTSG has developed a Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework to enable the issuance of different securities or instruments including bonds, loans, or any other debt instruments (collectively Sustainability-Linked Finance Instruments or SFIs) whose financial characteristics are linked to whether Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) reach predefined Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs), in alignment with the principles including; Sustainability Linked Loan Principles (SLLP), May 2021, and Sustainability Linked Bond Principles (SLBP), June 2020, International Capital Market Association (ICMA).

KPIs of BTSG are 1) Total electricity consumption per car-km for Green Line Network and 2) Renewable energy consumption in operations for Green Line Network. DNV Business Assurance Australia Pty Ltd. (DNV) has reviewed BTSG Sustainability-linked Financing Framework (SLFF) and provide a Second Party Opinion (SPO) report on the Framework based on the Principles. The Framework and a SPO report are published on BTSG’s website for more details.

Mr. Surayut Thavikulwat also mentioned that, “We would like to thank investors for their trust and interest in subscribing for BTSG Bonds and we would like to also thank Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL), Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited (KTB), KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited (KBANK) and The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB), the Lead Arrangers, for their support and contribution to this achievement. The proceeds will be used for debt refinancing. The success of this Sustainability-Linked Bonds offering as well as the previous transactions will support and drive us to continue to offer Bonds to meet investors demand going forward.

"The issuance of BTSG Sustainability-Linked Bonds is in line with the Company’s long-term climate strategy, which includes our goals to become carbon neutral and increase at least 10% share of energy from renewable sources of total electricity consumption. Our sustainable commitment has been acknowledged through awards and recognitions we received at both national and international external agencies such as being included in the DJSI for the 4 consecutive years (2018-2021) and ranked first globally in the DJSI Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Sector for 2 consecutive years. We are also honored to be the first and only rail carbon neutral transportation company certified by the Thai Government’s Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation,” said Mr. Thavikulwat.

