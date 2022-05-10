"FOMO NO MORE" art auction by Bitkub NFT raises THB11.8 million

A seamless integration of digital NFT arts in the virtual world and physical arts in the real world saw the auction event ending with the total bidding value of 81,682.36 KUB (THB11,802,285).

“FOMO NO MORE” is the first event to showcase new way of authentic arts at KUB M Gallery located in Bitkub M Social EmQuatier that allows users to check the auction detail, bidder list, price per bid and specify the bidding amount on Bitkub NFT platform.

Bid winners in this event will receive both physical and digital arts by using KUB coin as a medium to offer bidding price. This enabled anyone to participate the event by using Bitkub NEXT wallet via smartphone.

Several special guests attended the physical event on May 7 including Itthiphol Khunpluem, Minister of Culture as the guest of honour along with Yaovanee Nirandorn, founder of well-known Art Museum 129 and 129 Art Advisory, Piriya Vachajitpan, co-founder of Thai Art Collector Association, Sakolkorn Sakavee, chairman of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co Ltd, and Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology.

The event was also joined by many bidders who are passionate about arts, some of whom are in related art field. This event has become a starting point for new generation of art auction that combines blockchain technology and physical arts perfectly.

