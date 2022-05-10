"FOMO NO MORE" art auction by Bitkub NFT raises THB11.8 million

A seamless integration of digital NFT arts in the virtual world and physical arts in the real world saw the auction event ending with the total bidding value of 81,682.36 KUB (THB11,802,285).
“FOMO NO MORE” is the first event to showcase new way of authentic arts at KUB M Gallery located in Bitkub M Social EmQuatier that allows users to check the auction detail, bidder list, price per bid and specify the bidding amount on Bitkub NFT platform.
Bid winners in this event will receive both physical and digital arts by using KUB coin as a medium to offer bidding price. This enabled anyone to participate the event by using Bitkub NEXT wallet via smartphone.
Several special guests attended the physical event on May 7 including Itthiphol Khunpluem, Minister of Culture as the guest of honour along with Yaovanee Nirandorn, founder of well-known Art Museum 129 and 129 Art Advisory, Piriya Vachajitpan, co-founder of Thai Art Collector Association, Sakolkorn Sakavee, chairman of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co Ltd, and Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology.
The event was also joined by many bidders who are passionate about arts, some of whom are in related art field. This event has become a starting point for new generation of art auction that combines blockchain technology and physical arts perfectly.
Final auction price for each artwork is as follows:
1. Leatherback Turtle the Diver by Yuree Kensaku: 722.85 KUB (THB104,445)
2. The Gentleman Bryde's Whale by Yuree Kensaku: 1,204.75 KUB (THB174,075)
3. Dugong the Food Reviewer by Yuree Kensaku: 803.16 KUB (THB116,050)
4. The Wild Buffy by Yuree Kensaku: 1,365.38 KUB (THB197,285)
5. The Beauty Schomburgk's Deer by Yuree Kensaku: 1,365.38 KUB (THB197,285)
6. Bitchy Javan Rhino by Yuree Kensaku: 1,204.75 KUB (THB174,075)
7. Fea's Muntjac the Winter Lover by Yuree Kensaku: 642.53 KUB (THB92,840)
8. Ambitious Serows by Yuree Kensaku: 883.48 KUB (THB116,050)
9. Gurney’s Pitta at Krabi by Yuree Kensaku: 883.48 KUB (THB127,655)
10. WAGMI (We All Gonna Make It) by Chaiporn Panichrutiwong (Jiggy Bug): 1,204.75 KUB (THB174,075)
11. The Unicorn by Niam Mawornkanong: 5,300.92 KUB (THB765,930)
12. The Cloud by Niam Mawornkanong: 2,650.46 KUB (THB382,965)
13. The Bull by Thongchai Srisukprasert: 7,228.52 KUB (THB1,044,450)
14. To The Moon by Angkarn Kalayanapong: 7,630.11 KUB (THB1,102,475)
15. BIT-BOY by Kiatanan Iamchan (Line Censor): 12,047.54 KUB (THB1,740,750)
16. The Man by Kamin Lertchaiprasert: 19,276.07 KUB (THB2,785,200)
17. 1st NFT of your portrait by Sakwut by Sakwut Wisesmanee: 6,023.77 KUB (THB870,375)
18. Angry Marbled Cat by Yuree Kensaku: 1,204.75 KUB (THB174,075)
19. The Marathon Whale Shark by Yuree Kensaku: 1,365.38 KUB (THB197,285)
20. Ideal Love’s Heart Sarus Crane by Yuree Kensaku: 642.53 KUB (THB92,840)
21. Two Horns Hairy Rhino by Yuree Kensaku: 1,044.12 KUB (THB150,865)
22. Panicky Chinese Goral by Yuree Kensaku: 562.21 KUB (THB81,235)
23. In-Vitro (Fertilization) Eld's Deer by Yuree Kensaku: 803.16 KUB (THB116,050)
24. White-Eyed River Martin the Princess Bird by Yuree Kensaku: 1,445.70 KUB (THB208,890)
25. The Discovery of Omura’s Whale by Yuree Kensaku: 1,606.33 KUB (THB232,100)
26. Mixed Up Tapir the Bathing Lover by Yuree Kensaku: 883.48 KUB (THB127,655)
27. Kouprey the Mystery Creature by Yuree Kensaku: 1,766.97 KUB (THB 255,310)
Total value of all artworks: 81,682.36 KUB or THB11,802,285.
Published : May 14, 2022
Published : May 13, 2022
Published : May 13, 2022
Published : May 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 15, 2022
Published : May 15, 2022
Published : May 14, 2022
Published : May 14, 2022