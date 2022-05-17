Escape to Thailand’s 1st space themed hotel and explore the extraordinary accommodations in the centre of Pattaya

Grande Center Point Space Pattaya, a new landmark in the heart of North Pattaya, a city that never sleeps, is Thailand's first “Space themed” hotel. Escape the hustle and bustle to explore new leisure experiences in a concept design hotel with a full space theme from the front to the interior and services.

Grande Centre Point Space Pattaya, a soon-to-be-opened hotel inspired by space travel, from the space shuttle to the exterior and landscapes of outer space, features 490 rooms with aurora and star lights on the ceiling to make you feel like you’re on a spaceship. Every room has its own balcony with views of the Pattaya ocean, with sizes ranging from 45 to 133 square meters. Amenities includes a four-figure bathroom and cutting-edge technology like a washlet, smart mirror, 55-inch smart TV, and Bluetooth.

The flagship hotel of the LH Mall & Hotel group is Thailand’s first completely space-themed hotel. It's unique and fascinating because it combines space travel as a design concept with the comfort of guests of all ages, with attractions ranging from a massive water park spanning 11,500 square meters in four zones, such as an adventure in the space forest, to a huge water park spanning 11,500 square meters in four zones.

