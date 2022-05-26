  The Standard, Hua Hin named on Condé Nast Traveler’s "Hot List" 2022

Hua Hin, May 2022 - The Standard, Hua Hin, the stylish Thai resort where chic beach vibes meet mid-century style, has been named on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Hot List” for 2022, which recognizes the world’s most exciting new hotels.

Each year, Condé Nast Traveler, the luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, showcases the best and brightest new hotels and resorts around the world. Now in its 26thedition, the “Hot List” is considered the definitive collection of new openings for experience-seeking global explorers. The Standard, Hua Hin was one of only 17 new hotels in Asia and Australia to make the list.

The Standard, Hua Hin was described by Condé Nast Traveler as bringing a “dose of youthful energy” to Hua Hin. “Guests are greeted by fresh contemporary art and mid-century-modern furnishings; then pathways palisaded with bamboo and bougainvillea snake to the boho-beachy villas (where disco balls hang in the bathrooms). The main action happens at the pool, where Bangkok’s beau monde lounges under candy-striped umbrellas and two restaurants serve drinks and Thai-with-a-twist bites,” it added.