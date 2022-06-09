PTT Public Company Limited and MedPark Hospital sign a Medical Service Agreement for health benefits of PTT’s employees and their families

Being equipped with state-of-theart technology and highly experienced medical staff, MedPark is positioned to be a destination for high acuity and complex diseases, preventive screening, and other general healthcare programs.
The Medical Service Agreement signing between the two organizations is a joint commitment to ensure good healthcare services for PTT’s employees and a foundation for further collaboration in the near future.
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : June 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022