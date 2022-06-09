Tue, June 21, 2022

PTT Public Company Limited and MedPark Hospital sign a Medical Service Agreement for health benefits of PTT’s employees and their families

Bangkok, June 7, 2022 -- Prof. Dr. Sin Anuras, Dr. Pongpat Patanavanich together with MedPark Hospital Management Team welcomed Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Suchat Ramarch, Senior Executive Vice President, Organization Effectiveness and Corporate Governance of PTT Public Company Limited for the signing ceremony of Medical Service Agreement to provide medical services for PTT Public Company Limited.

Being equipped with state-of-theart technology and highly experienced medical staff, MedPark is positioned to be a destination for high acuity and complex diseases, preventive screening, and other general healthcare programs.

The Medical Service Agreement signing between the two organizations is a joint commitment to ensure good healthcare services for PTT’s employees and a foundation for further collaboration in the near future.

