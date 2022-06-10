The Standard, Hua Hin gets colorful and creative for Pride Month

HUA HIN, THAILAND, JUNE 2022: The Standard, Hua Hin, the stylish Thai resort where chic beach vibes meet mid-century style, will fly the flag for diversity and equality this June with a series of fabulous activities to mark Pride Month!

Running from 1-30 June 2022, Pride Month is important and symbolic occasion for the LGBTQ+ community. Marked with parades, parties, concerts and workshops all around the world, this annual event celebrates inclusivity in all its forms, highlights the ongoing struggle for equal rights and honors the impact of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people throughout history.

To mark Pride Month in Thailand, The Standard, Hua Hin will be illuminated in the colors of the rainbow with light shows, interior decorations and installations that reflect the resort’s deep commitment to freedom of expression. Guests will also be invited to unwind and enjoy two days of “Loud & Proud” DJ parties, featuring special guest stars.

From 8-11pm on 17th June, Amita Tata Young, the Thai pop sensation turned DJ, will play an exclusive session at the Beach Bar! Then on 18th June, a full day of fun activities awaits at The Lido Bar. DJ Gramaphone Children will get the party started at 2pm, followed by DJ Rhunrun on the decks from 4.30pm. Then, when the sun sets, a performance by the ever-glamorous Pat Chanudom. Revelers can then get their groove on late into the night with a live set of upbeat tunes from DJ Tob until 11pm. Gene Kasidit will be there to make your night more memorable.

