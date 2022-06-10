The Standard, Hua Hin gets colorful and creative for Pride Month

HUA HIN, THAILAND, JUNE 2022: The Standard, Hua Hin, the stylish Thai resort where chic beach vibes meet mid-century style, will fly the flag for diversity and equality this June with a series of fabulous activities to mark Pride Month!
Running from 1-30 June 2022, Pride Month is important and symbolic occasion for the LGBTQ+ community. Marked with parades, parties, concerts and workshops all around the world, this annual event celebrates inclusivity in all its forms, highlights the ongoing struggle for equal rights and honors the impact of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people throughout history.
To mark Pride Month in Thailand, The Standard, Hua Hin will be illuminated in the colors of the rainbow with light shows, interior decorations and installations that reflect the resort’s deep commitment to freedom of expression. Guests will also be invited to unwind and enjoy two days of “Loud & Proud” DJ parties, featuring special guest stars.
From 8-11pm on 17th June, Amita Tata Young, the Thai pop sensation turned DJ, will play an exclusive session at the Beach Bar! Then on 18th June, a full day of fun activities awaits at The Lido Bar. DJ Gramaphone Children will get the party started at 2pm, followed by DJ Rhunrun on the decks from 4.30pm. Then, when the sun sets, a performance by the ever-glamorous Pat Chanudom. Revelers can then get their groove on late into the night with a live set of upbeat tunes from DJ Tob until 11pm. Gene Kasidit will be there to make your night more memorable.
To help everybody experience the joy of Pride Month, The Standard, Hua Hin has crafted its “Pride in Paradise” package. Enjoy an amazing stay with your loved one, including breakfast for two, a sweet turndown surprise, two Pride cocktails, a Mud Lounge session for two, and a 15% discount at the resort’s restaurant and spa. And that’s not all; couples who book a Superior Suite or Villa will be treated to a blissful bubble bath! Pride in Paradise is valid for stays taken throughout Pride Month, between 1st and 30th June 2022. To book, please visit www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/specials/pride-in-paradise.
“Pride Month is such an important occasion, when the world’s LGBTQ+ community stands up and celebrates its rich diversity, culture and heritage. At The Standard, we strive to promote equality and inclusivity every single day, so we are delighted to be able to mark this major event with a series of vibrant activities. Proudly wearing the colors of the rainbow flag, The Standard, Hua Hin will look fabulous throughout June! We look forward to welcoming all our guests to Thailand’s glittering gulf coast during Pride Month,” said Mai Vejjajiva Timblick, Chief Creative & Culture Officer for Standard Asia.
The Standard, Hua Hin brings a cool Miami vibe to Thailand’s tropical shores. With 199 rooms, suites and villas, the mid-century design Lido pool and bar, a beachfront Thai izakaya restaurant and juice café, this chic seafront retreat is a haven for curious global explorers. It was recently named on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Hot List” for 2022, a highly exclusive selection of the world’s most exciting new hotels.
The Standard hotels are present in the most desirable of destinations, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, Hua Hin, Ibiza and very soon, Bangkok.
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : June 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
