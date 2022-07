Principal TH is an application that will make investment easier.

Easy registration; users can confirm their identity via NDID system or at Counter Service in 7-11 stores

Fund listing feature for easy browsing and monitoring, categorized by type of funds

Content Feed that updates the latest investment news and trends

Principal Asset Allocation Plan helps you manage your portfolio with diversified plans

Download the Principal TH at https://principalth.onelink.me/ImVI/xdfgrwco

Terms and conditions can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3xqEf2a

Investors should study the conditions, returns, and risks of the funds before investing. Past turnover does not guarantee future turnover.