Mon, July 04, 2022

business

SME Expo next month offers investment opportunities

The “Smart SME EXPO 2022” for business franchises will be held from July 7 to 10 at Hall 7-8 of Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province.

The expo is a centre for the best business franchises of the year 2022, the organisers said.

Booths will be organised over 10,000 square metres, together with a variety of product and merchandise booths for online shopping.

Visitors can find many business franchises for investment with budget ranging from thousands to millions of baht.

The event offers an opportunity to meet business partners and strengthen business expansion. 

Visitors can also participate in negotiations with both domestic and international businesses, the organisers said.

There will also be a forum providing knowledge on new business trends and occupational training. Contact 094-915-4624 or 086-314-1482 for more information.

