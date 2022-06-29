SME Expo next month offers investment opportunities

The expo is a centre for the best business franchises of the year 2022, the organisers said.
Booths will be organised over 10,000 square metres, together with a variety of product and merchandise booths for online shopping.
Visitors can find many business franchises for investment with budget ranging from thousands to millions of baht.
The event offers an opportunity to meet business partners and strengthen business expansion.
Visitors can also participate in negotiations with both domestic and international businesses, the organisers said.
There will also be a forum providing knowledge on new business trends and occupational training. Contact 094-915-4624 or 086-314-1482 for more information.
Published : June 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
