Exclusive promotions and outstanding homes on display at the Dot Property Mega Sale at Mega Bangna

Several leading homebuilders, including SC Asset, Raimon Land, Real Asset and Asset Wise, are displaying their projects during the seven-day event. Attendees have announced exclusive promotions and special packages that are available during the Dot Property Mega Sale.

“We joined the Dot Property Mega Sale because we are confident working with Dot Property Group. No one can reach homebuyers like they can,” Raimon Land AVP of Sales, Khun Ornnicha Trakulyuthachai, stated. “At the event, we have prepared many hot promotions for some of the most luxurious projects in Bangkok. All those who join us at the Dot Property Mega Sale will find special prices while SCB cardholders can take advantage of an exclusive on-top discount.”

The online/offline hybrid approach from Dot Property Group this year was created to ensure all home seekers had the opportunity to find the best properties at the best price, regardless of circumstance. Those who prefer face-to-face interactions can meet with developers directly at Mega Bangna while the online event is designed for those comfortable operating in the digital sphere.