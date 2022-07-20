Check in to curiosity: Marriott Hotels and TED evolve partnership with debut of first-ever immersive guest rooms, bookable around the world

Awe-inspiring décor elements have been expertly layered onto Marriott Hotels’ modern, residential guest room design to create a blended experience, with everyday hotel items serving as ‘keys’ to unlock clues to help guests progress through the immersive space. Drawing inspiration from the hotel’s respective destination, the rooms feature eye-catching drawings by illustrator and artist Caleb Morris, who founded ‘Welcome to the Neighborhoods’ – an art series focused on creating unique connections between people and cities all over the world. In addition, throughout the room, guests will discover various moments of wonder as well as a guide of local travel recommendations curated by Marriott Hotels and TED, that encourage further exploration beyond the guest room – from the striking architecture of San Francisco to the culture of Bangkok and rich history of London. Guests will be able to take home some mementos, such as the travel guide, to leave a lasting impression of the trip.

Reservations for The Curiosity Room by TED are available now for the stay dates below:

● San Francisco Marriott Marquis: July 15 – October 16, 2022

● Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park: August 15 – November 15, 2022

● London Marriott Hotel County Hall: September 15, 2022 – January 2, 2023

“Watching millions of people view and share TED-Ed’s educational animated videos online every day is a profoundly rewarding experience for our team of creators,” said TED-Ed’s founding and executive director, Logan Smalley. “What really excites me about our partnership with Marriott Hotels, though, is that it will enable families throughout the world, for the first time ever, to experience a totally unique version of TED-Ed in person. I think everyone who participates will gain, in the most tantalizingly fun way possible, a deeper understanding and appreciation of TED-Ed and their destination, and I’m grateful to Marriott Hotels for making that possible.”

Marriott Hotels has a longstanding, global partnership with TED. The relationship began in 2016 by distributing TED Talks and TED Fellows Salons, blogs, and original quotes to hotel guests worldwide, and has continued to elevate every year with new elements of the partnership. Travelers staying at Marriott Hotels have access to custom content expertly curated by TED, with selected themes that are topical and relevant to guests including innovation, travel, entrepreneurship, and much more. Specifically, new TED-Ed content will now be available at hotels with video-based lessons that vary by subject and age.

