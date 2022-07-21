Sat, July 23, 2022

BTS reinforces the commitment to be a sustainable company by winning “Transport Deal of the Year Award 2022”

Bangkok Mass Transit System PCL (BTSC), a subsidiary of the BTS Group, has received “Transport Deal of the Year” award under “The Asset Triple A Infrastructure Awards 2022” from The Asset, Asia's leading financial magazine, according to the success of the issuance of its green bonds worth 10.2 billion baht.

Mr Surayut Thavikulwat, Chief Financial Officer of BTS Group Holdings PCL, said: ”We are honored and proud to receive “Transport Deal of The Year” award under “The Asset Triple A Infrastructure Awards 2022” for the success of our bond issuance in the transport sector. We aimed to issue green bonds to strengthen and support the sustainable infrastructure projects, which is an opportunity for investors to invest in projects that contribute to our country's development and environmental sustainability."

"The green bond’s proceeds will be used for investment in Electrical and Mechanical Works and rolling stocks of MRT Green Line Extension project (North-South sections). This project will help promote the use of electric mass transit system, resulting in the reduction of carbondioxide (CO2) emissions and fine dust particles (PM2.5), thus bringing about the improvement of air quality in Bangkok Metropolitan area. These are in line with our commitment to business sustainability, especially the continued investment in environmentally-friendly projects,” said Mr Surayut.

