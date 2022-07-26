ICONSIAM to unveil ICS, a ‘Mixed-Use Lifestyle Town,’ linked to BTS Gold Line, Charoen Nakhon station

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICS Company Limited, said that ICS will cater to both Bangkok and Thonburi residents, due to its multi-modal transport links of road, Skytrain and boat as well as a direct connection to ICONSIAM which will generate vibrant daily traffic. Key anchor tenants will include Lotus’s - a new concept modern lifestyle supermarket, a Lifestyle Healthcare and Wellness Center by one of Thailand’s leading hospitals and the first Hilton Garden Inn in Bangkok: Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok ICS Charoen Nakorn with 241 rooms and cutting-edge facilities that will serve the needs of international tourists and business travelers. Moreover, ICS will offer a new vibrant lifestyle mall to deliver happiness to customers daily under the concept “Always a Good Day”. ICS will feature more than 200 brands in the home and living, IT, financial services, fashion, beauty and cosmetic services and other daily life necessity segments. Dining at ICS will feature a comprehensive selection of over 80 leading F&B brands including many new international concepts that will open their first outlet in Thailand at ICS.ICS office facilities have already attracted leading educational services and IT solutions companies providing robust weekday traffic.

Mr. Supoj added “Since the beginning of 2022, the number of business and leisure travelers to Bangkok has increased continuously and we are seeing rising demand for hotels and conference facilities especially for MICE. ICS, as a ‘Mixed-Use Lifestyle Town’ will cater to these needs and become another important magnet to drive ICONSIAM towards complete and integrative services for all customer segments.”

