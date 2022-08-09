EV Industry Chain in Kaohsiung achieves greater global presence

Seeing the firm foundation in metal material and precision finishing technologies in Kaohsiung, Foxconn plans to build an EV ecosystem and a complete battery production chain in the southern city as part of its ambition to expand into the EV industry, ranging from the development of EVs to the production of battery packs and cells, and energy storage systems.

It also aims to localize battery manufacturing across all points of the supply chain, from upstream raw materials to midstream cells and the downstream battery packs.

In addition, Kaohsiung has also attracted investments from companies such as WIN Semiconductors Corp., the world’s leading foundry for power amplifiers and LiDAR technology for EVs, and lithium battery manufacturer Molie Quantum Energy Corp, laying the groundwork for the EV industry chain.

Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, a subsidiary of Foxconn, has set up its research and development and manufacturing facility for battery cells in Qiaotou Science Park. In compliance with the City Government’s plan to have all public buses run on electricity by 2030, the first Model T electric bus was officially delivered to Kaohsiung Bus in March this year with a targeted initial volume of 30 vehicles and more will be handed over based on operational demand.