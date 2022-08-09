Better together: registration opens for Vitafoods Asia 2022 co-located with Fi Asia in October 

Registration is now open for Vitafoods Asia 2022, the leading platform for the nutraceutical, functional food and beverages, and dietary supplement industries in Asia.
The event will take place online from September 26 - October 10, and in person at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, October 5-7.
For the first time in its history, Vitafoods Asia will be co-located with Fi Asia in Bangkok and is set to welcome more than 21,000 attendees and 600+ global suppliers across both the nutraceutical and food & beverage industries.
“After two years of lockdowns, variants and social distancing, the nutraceutical community across
Asia is eager for a chance to start collaborating and innovating together once more.
Two years' worth of anticipation, ideas, excitement, expectation, and enthusiasm has been building up… and now it’s time to harness it – in Bangkok! More than an exhibition, Vitafoods Asia is the only nutraceuticals event in Asia to offer end-to-end insights into the entire nutraceuticals supply chain – from research to product formulation and commercialisation, through to packaging and brand development,” says Julien Bonvallet, Group Brand Director at Informa Markets.
“This year we’re joining forces with Fi Asia to bring people together like never before. We’re conscious that there are still some travel restrictions in the region, so by co-locating these two key events our intention is to make it as convenient as possible for attendees and exhibitors.
Not only that, but with the blurring of lines between the nutraceuticals and functional food industries, alongside the increased focus on holistic health by consumers in the region, the co-location is intended to help drive both innovation and business growth – whether that’s discovering new ingredients, exploring formulations and applications, or enhancing your supply chain. It’s opening up a world of possibilities.”
Bursting with opportunity
Following the resounding success of its hybrid events in Europe, Vitafoods Asia 2022 will also be a digital-enabled event. Allowing visitors and exhibitors to connect ahead of the event, for example, to set up virtual meetings or plan face-to-face meetings in Bangkok, increases connectivity and enhances the in-person experience, ensuring attendees can make the most of their time at the event.
By registering for Vitafoods Asia 2022, visitors can not only access the dedicated online platform but also both in-person Vitafoods Asia and Fi Asia events in Bangkok.
Highlights of this year’s event include:
• Main stage showcasing expert content on key trends and themes from the region
• Probiotics and Omega 3 Resource Centres
• New Products Zone
• Tasting Centre
Health and safety first
As always, Informa Markets is committed to the safety of its visitors, staff and exhibitors. To ensure all visitors can learn, network and collaborate safely, the Vitafoods Asia 2022 exhibition has been planned in line with the latest Informa AllSecure standards and current local guidance.
Further updates on COVID-19 guidelines and entry requirements for Thailand will be shared via the Vitafoods Asia website in the coming weeks and months: www.vitafoodsasia.com
Registration for Vitafoods Asia 2022 is now open. Discover more about the show features and registration options at www.vitafoodsasia.com
