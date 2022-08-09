Thu, August 18, 2022

business

Better together: registration opens for Vitafoods Asia 2022 co-located with Fi Asia in October 

Vitafoods Asia returns both online and in-person, with a new location in Bangkok

Registration is now open for Vitafoods Asia 2022, the leading platform for the nutraceutical, functional food and beverages, and dietary supplement industries in Asia.

The event will take place online from September 26 - October 10, and in person at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, October 5-7.

For the first time in its history, Vitafoods Asia will be co-located with Fi Asia in Bangkok and is set to welcome more than 21,000 attendees and 600+ global suppliers across both the nutraceutical and food & beverage industries.

“After two years of lockdowns, variants and social distancing, the nutraceutical community across
Asia is eager for a chance to start collaborating and innovating together once more.

Two years' worth of anticipation, ideas, excitement, expectation, and enthusiasm has been building up… and now it’s time to harness it – in Bangkok! More than an exhibition, Vitafoods Asia is the only nutraceuticals event in Asia to offer end-to-end insights into the entire nutraceuticals supply chain – from research to product formulation and commercialisation, through to packaging and brand development,” says Julien Bonvallet, Group Brand Director at Informa Markets. 

“This year we’re joining forces with Fi Asia to bring people together like never before. We’re conscious that there are still some travel restrictions in the region, so by co-locating these two key events our intention is to make it as convenient as possible for attendees and exhibitors.

Better together: registration opens for Vitafoods Asia 2022 co-located with Fi Asia in October 

Not only that, but with the blurring of lines between the nutraceuticals and functional food industries, alongside the increased focus on holistic health by consumers in the region, the co-location is intended to help drive both innovation and business growth – whether that’s discovering new ingredients, exploring formulations and applications, or enhancing your supply chain. It’s opening up a world of possibilities.” 

Bursting with opportunity
Following the resounding success of its hybrid events in Europe, Vitafoods Asia 2022 will also be a digital-enabled event. Allowing visitors and exhibitors to connect ahead of the event, for example, to set up virtual meetings or plan face-to-face meetings in Bangkok, increases connectivity and enhances the in-person experience, ensuring attendees can make the most of their time at the event.

By registering for Vitafoods Asia 2022, visitors can not only access the dedicated online platform but also both in-person Vitafoods Asia and Fi Asia events in Bangkok. 

Highlights of this year’s event include:
•    Main stage showcasing expert content on key trends and themes from the region
•    Probiotics and Omega 3 Resource Centres
•    New Products Zone
•    Tasting Centre

Health and safety first
As always, Informa Markets is committed to the safety of its visitors, staff and exhibitors. To ensure all visitors can learn, network and collaborate safely, the Vitafoods Asia 2022 exhibition has been planned in line with the latest Informa AllSecure standards and current local guidance.

Further updates on COVID-19 guidelines and entry requirements for Thailand will be shared via the Vitafoods Asia website in the coming weeks and months: www.vitafoodsasia.com 

Registration for Vitafoods Asia 2022 is now open. Discover more about the show features and registration options at www.vitafoodsasia.com 

Bitkub Chain passes all 3 categories on Thailand ICT Awards (TICTA) 2022 contest (first round)

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Commerce Ministry groomed over 36,000 CEOs from Gen Z: Jurin

Published : Aug 18, 2022

GULF successfully issues THB 35 billion debentures

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Baht might fluctuate, weaken on gold purchases, share sales: market strategist

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Banpu firmly focused on green energy as net profit soars in first half

Published : Aug 17, 2022

Published : August 09, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Legendary actor Sombat Metanee passes away at 85

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Commerce Ministry groomed over 36,000 CEOs from Gen Z: Jurin

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Motorcycle taxis accelerate protest against GrabBike services

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Headache in Malaysia’s Johor Baru over paracetamol shortage

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.