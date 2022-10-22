Porsche sees 2% uptick in worldwide deliveries as of Q3 2022

“We have managed to increase our delivery numbers in the first nine months of the year – in spite of various challenges,” said Detlev von Platen, a member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG.

“The popularity of Porsche as a modern luxury brand, as well as our products, is equally high on every continent. At the same time, we are still concerned about limitations to the supply of parts, which can impact waiting times for customers.”



Double-digit growth in home region

The biggest gains were in the sales region of Europe, where Porsche delivered 42,204 vehicles between January and September – 11 per cent more than the same period last year. In its home market, Germany, 20,850 customers took delivery of their vehicles – a gain of 9 per cent. In China, which remains its largest single market, Porsche delivered 68,766 vehicles (a drop of 1 per cent). The limitations engendered by months-long lockdowns were largely balanced out by the third quarter. In North America, Porsche recorded 56,357 deliveries. The slight decline of 4 per cent was due to logistical challenges, particularly in the first quarter, and accelerated deliveries in the third quarter continued to reduce the gap to the very strong previous year.