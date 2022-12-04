New Lamborghini SUV packs superior aerodynamics and luxury
A new sports SUV, Lamborghini Urus Performante, was officially launched at Muang Thong Thani's Challenger Hall by Renazzo Motor, Thailand's official Lamborghini distributor.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante, which promises higher performance and a more thrilling driving experience, starts at 25.49 million baht.
The SUV boasts superior aerodynamics through modifications, additions, or substantive alterations to the front bumper panels and the hood's air vents. Carbon fibre wheel arches lower the height by 2cm, all contributing to improved aerodynamics. When travelling at high speeds, it can reduce the weight of the car by up to 47kg.
Francesco Scardaoni, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, said that Lamborghini is penetrating a new customer segment. This model is can be utilised in everyday situations, and even as a family car. This feature is expected to significantly broaden the market base for this car model, the CEO said.
"The Urus Performante elevates driving performance. And the SUV Lamborghini looks even more luxurious, while still being suitable for use for many different purposes. It's a dream car in every way,” he added.
The Urus Performante also highlights the usage of composite materials. This makes it the automobile with the most carbon fibre in its segment. It is still retains the concept of a sports car, fast and very safe, he said, adding it emphasised a distinct sporting vibe with a large hood and bumper.
Carbon fibre air vents in the same colour as the car have been added. The unique feature is that clients can select to display the carbon fibre design. A carbon fibre roof is also available, as with the Huracán Performante and Super Trofeo supercars.
He said the Urus Performante has a variety of driving models to fit the customer's needs and preferences, such as:
Strada: Offers a smooth and comfortable ride
Sport: It heightens aggressiveness. The rear-wheel steering system improves manoeuvrability and stability at low and high speeds.
Corsa: Offers maximum control to match the rigours of tough competition in terms of both stability and speed when driving at high speeds. Active stabiliser bars improve turning performance. The Lamborghini super sports car distinguishes itself both for the driver and everyone on the track from the strong sound emanating from the exhaust pipe.
Rally: This new driving option offers strong off-road driving because of its anti-roll bars and shock absorbers. It has been enhanced to match the spring operation, even when running on difficult surfaces.