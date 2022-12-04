New Lamborghini SUV packs superior aerodynamics and luxury

The Urus Performante also highlights the usage of composite materials. This makes it the automobile with the most carbon fibre in its segment. It is still retains the concept of a sports car, fast and very safe, he said, adding it emphasised a distinct sporting vibe with a large hood and bumper.

Carbon fibre air vents in the same colour as the car have been added. The unique feature is that clients can select to display the carbon fibre design. A carbon fibre roof is also available, as with the Huracán Performante and Super Trofeo supercars.

He said the Urus Performante has a variety of driving models to fit the customer's needs and preferences, such as:

Strada: Offers a smooth and comfortable ride

Sport: It heightens aggressiveness. The rear-wheel steering system improves manoeuvrability and stability at low and high speeds.

Corsa: Offers maximum control to match the rigours of tough competition in terms of both stability and speed when driving at high speeds. Active stabiliser bars improve turning performance. The Lamborghini super sports car distinguishes itself both for the driver and everyone on the track from the strong sound emanating from the exhaust pipe.

Rally: This new driving option offers strong off-road driving because of its anti-roll bars and shock absorbers. It has been enhanced to match the spring operation, even when running on difficult surfaces.