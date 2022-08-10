C.P. Group launches “#2MetersToSaveEarth” campaign to encourage Thai citizens to fight against global warming that is in line with its net zero emission goal for 2050

To tackle global warming, C.P. Group and its affiliates have undertaken a number of initiatives that includes circular economy, clean energy, water resource management, ecosystems and biodiversity protection, and sustainable supply chains. The aim is to achieve zero waste and carbon neutrality within 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050. As public awareness of this issue is critical, the #2MetersToSaveEarth campaign was launched to help Thai people and employees of C.P. Group and its affiliates acknowledge the effects of climate change. The general public, in particular the younger generation, can help tackle global warming by personally taking responsibility. Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit, Thailand’s sporting hero, has been chosen as brand ambassador and will help drive this mission.
“The only way to create a sustainable planet is to cultivate a new generation of environmentally aware citizens of the younger generation and provide them with education and know-how in sustainable development. They are vital in driving change for society, the country, and the world as the threat of climate change is real and it is affecting all of us right now. The evidence clearly shows that ecosystems on which humankind depends upon is vulnerable. We’ve witnessed the impacts on agriculture, tourism, and health in Thailand, in this region and around the world. It’s time everyone lent a hand to take care of our surroundings and make the planet a better place,” the CEO said.
As the brand ambassador and the representative of the new generation, Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit, the Olympic gold medallist in taekwondo, notes that global warming is not only a big problem for the planet but also for all humankind. However, we can start saving the earth by taking care of the two-meter circle around us. It can be any simple action, from recycling used plastics, reducing waste, opting for clean energy by using a bicycle instead of a car to increasing green spaces by planting more trees. Everyone is invited to fight against global warming. If everyone lends a hand and takes care of the two-meter space around them, the dots will be connected, and the world will be a better place.
The people of Thailand and employees of C.P. Group are invited to take part in #2MetersToSaveEarth by taking a photo or video clip of themselves stretching their arms to their sides, signifying the two-meter space around them that they are using to save the earth. The action can be planting a tree or recycling used plastics. The photo or clip should then be shared on social media. This is how we can start to save the earth.
Published : August 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
