Thu, August 18, 2022

business

C.P. Group launches “#2MetersToSaveEarth” campaign to encourage Thai citizens to fight against global warming that is in line with its net zero emission goal for 2050

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • C.P. Group launches “#2MetersToSave...

August 10, 2022 - Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group), strongly believes that climate change, particularly the increase in temperature, is an urgent matter in which every stakeholder must take action.

To tackle global warming, C.P. Group and its affiliates have undertaken a number of initiatives that includes circular economy, clean energy, water resource management, ecosystems and biodiversity protection, and sustainable supply chains. The aim is to achieve zero waste and carbon neutrality within 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050. As public awareness of this issue is critical, the #2MetersToSaveEarth campaign was launched to help Thai people and employees of C.P. Group and its affiliates acknowledge the effects of climate change. The general public, in particular the younger generation, can help tackle global warming by personally taking responsibility. Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit, Thailand’s sporting hero, has been chosen as brand ambassador and will help drive this mission.

C.P. Group launches “#2MetersToSaveEarth” campaign to encourage Thai citizens to fight against global warming that is in line with its net zero emission goal for 2050

“The only way to create a sustainable planet is to cultivate a new generation of environmentally aware citizens of the younger generation and provide them with education and know-how in sustainable development. They are vital in driving change for society, the country, and the world as the threat of climate change is real and it is affecting all of us right now. The evidence clearly shows that ecosystems on which humankind depends upon is vulnerable. We’ve witnessed the impacts on agriculture, tourism, and health in Thailand, in this region and around the world. It’s time everyone lent a hand to take care of our surroundings and make the planet a better place,” the CEO said.

C.P. Group launches “#2MetersToSaveEarth” campaign to encourage Thai citizens to fight against global warming that is in line with its net zero emission goal for 2050

As the brand ambassador and the representative of the new generation, Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit, the Olympic gold medallist in taekwondo, notes that global warming is not only a big problem for the planet but also for all humankind. However, we can start saving the earth by taking care of the two-meter circle around us. It can be any simple action, from recycling used plastics, reducing waste, opting for clean energy by using a bicycle instead of a car to increasing green spaces by planting more trees. Everyone is invited to fight against global warming. If everyone lends a hand and takes care of the two-meter space around them, the dots will be connected, and the world will be a better place.

C.P. Group launches “#2MetersToSaveEarth” campaign to encourage Thai citizens to fight against global warming that is in line with its net zero emission goal for 2050

The people of Thailand and employees of C.P. Group are invited to take part in #2MetersToSaveEarth by taking a photo or video clip of themselves stretching their arms to their sides, signifying the two-meter space around them that they are using to save the earth. The action can be planting a tree or recycling used plastics. The photo or clip should then be shared on social media. This is how we can start to save the earth.
 

Bitkub Chain passes all 3 categories on Thailand ICT Awards (TICTA) 2022 contest (first round)

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Commerce Ministry groomed over 36,000 CEOs from Gen Z: Jurin

Published : Aug 18, 2022

GULF successfully issues THB 35 billion debentures

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Baht might fluctuate, weaken on gold purchases, share sales: market strategist

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Banpu firmly focused on green energy as net profit soars in first half

Published : Aug 17, 2022

Published : August 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Legendary actor Sombat Metanee passes away at 85

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Commerce Ministry groomed over 36,000 CEOs from Gen Z: Jurin

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Motorcycle taxis accelerate protest against GrabBike services

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Headache in Malaysia’s Johor Baru over paracetamol shortage

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.