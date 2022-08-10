C.P. Group launches “#2MetersToSaveEarth” campaign to encourage Thai citizens to fight against global warming that is in line with its net zero emission goal for 2050

“The only way to create a sustainable planet is to cultivate a new generation of environmentally aware citizens of the younger generation and provide them with education and know-how in sustainable development. They are vital in driving change for society, the country, and the world as the threat of climate change is real and it is affecting all of us right now. The evidence clearly shows that ecosystems on which humankind depends upon is vulnerable. We’ve witnessed the impacts on agriculture, tourism, and health in Thailand, in this region and around the world. It’s time everyone lent a hand to take care of our surroundings and make the planet a better place,” the CEO said.

As the brand ambassador and the representative of the new generation, Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit, the Olympic gold medallist in taekwondo, notes that global warming is not only a big problem for the planet but also for all humankind. However, we can start saving the earth by taking care of the two-meter circle around us. It can be any simple action, from recycling used plastics, reducing waste, opting for clean energy by using a bicycle instead of a car to increasing green spaces by planting more trees. Everyone is invited to fight against global warming. If everyone lends a hand and takes care of the two-meter space around them, the dots will be connected, and the world will be a better place.