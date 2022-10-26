PTTEP continues to expand investment in UAE, acquires stakes in Sharjah Onshore Area A exploration block

Mr Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), revealed that the company’s subsidiary, PTTEP MENA Limited, has signed a Farm-in Agreement to acquire 25% stake of the Sharjah Onshore Area A, an exploration block of the Sharjah Emirate from Eni Sharjah B.V., a subsidiary of Italy-based integrated Energy Company Eni. The process is expected to be completed within 2022 after fulfilling conditions in the agreement and obtaining government approvals.

“PTTEP continues to expand our investment in our strategic focus area in the Middle East, with this Sharjah Onshore Area A being the fifth project in UAE since the company’s first entry into UAE in 2019. The investment reflects our strategic emphasis on natural gas resources and the growing partnership with Eni through which our strengths are combined to unlock new reserves,” said PTTEP’s CEO.